Police Crackdown on Traffic Violations, Crackdown on Drugs, and More

The Ministry of Interior has been conducting road patrols across the country, resulting in the detection of 106,217 traffic violations. These include driving without a license, speeding, parking illegally, talking on the phone while driving, and violating licensing conditions. Additionally, 1,046 drivers were tested for drug use, with 32 positive cases. The Minister of Justice attended a virtual court session and met with the UN Resident Coordinator to discuss strengthening cooperation in justice and rule of law. The Minister of Justice also visited the Legal Aid Bureau in the administrative capital and highlighted the new labor law. The Minister of Justice launched an electronic linkage system for suspending government services for those unable to pay maintenance orders. Meanwhile, the police continued their patrols in business districts, resulting in the detection of 453 traffic violations, including overloading, licensing conditions, and vehicle safety. They also tested 92 drivers for drug use and arrested six individuals with 19 judgments against them. Legal procedures were initiated.

واصلت وزارة الداخلية حملاتها المرورية بكافة الطرق والمحاور على مستوى الجمهورية، وتمكنت خلال 24 ساعة من ضبط (106217) مخالفة مرورية متنوعة أبرزها :(السير بدون تراخيص - تجاوز السرعة المقررة- موقف عشوائى - التحدث فى الهاتف المحمول أثناء القيادة– مخالفة شروط التراخيص)..

وفحص عدد (1046) سائق تبين إيجابية (32) حالة تعاطى مواد مخدرة منهم. وزير العدل يشهد عرضا عمليا لجلسة افتراضية ضمن منظومة التقاضي عن بعد في قضايا الجناياتوزير العدل يلتقي المنسقة المقيمة للأمم المتحدة في مصر لبحث تعزيز التعاون في مجالات العدالة وسيادة القانونوزير العدل : الدولة حريصة على تطوير الخدمات القانونية للأجانب المقيمين في مصر وزير العدل يتفقد مكتب المساعدة القانونية للأجانب بالعاصمة الإداريةبمناسبة عيد العمال..

وزارة العدل تُسلط الضوء على قانون العمل الجديدوزير العدل يدشن منظومة الربط الإلكتروني لتعليق الخدمات الحكومية للممتنعين عن سداد النفقة كما تواصل حملاتها المرورية والإنضباطية بمناطق الأعمال بالطريق الدائرى الإقليمى، وتتمكن خلال 24 ساعة من ضبط (453) مخالفة مرورية متنوعة (تحميل ركاب - شروط التراخيص - أمن ومتانة) ، وكذا فحص (92) سائق تبين إيجابية (3) حالات لتعاطيهم المواد المخدرة، وضبط (6) محكوم عليهم بإجمالى (19) حكما، كما تم التحفظ على مركبة لمخالفتها قوانين المرور. تم إتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة





ElBaladOfficial / 🏆 11. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Police Road Patrols Traffic Violations Drug Testing Labor Law Legal Aid Bureau Electronic Linkage System Business Districts Traffic Violations Drug Use Judgments

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Minister of Education: Shared Responsibility for Educational DevelopmentThe Minister of Education and Vocational Training, Mohamed Abdel Latif, announced measures to organize and ensure the Secondary School Leaving Examinations in 2026, in response to a request for discussion from the National Council of Women's Affairs, regarding the issue of collective cheating and ensuring fairness in examinations. The measures include strict penalties for any violations, full cooperation with educational institutions, and providing students with model answers through the 'Our School' platform. The swift response from the Ministry reflects the ongoing collaboration and coordination between the executive and legislative branches, aimed at strengthening and developing the educational system.

Read more »

وفاة مزيفة وأخرى حقيقية وتحويل للتحقيق.. أحوال أهل الفن في 24 ساعة.. إلى متى تستمر؟The news includes information about the death of a fake person and the investigation into the death of a real person, as well as the continuation of a hot air phenomenon in the spring. It also mentions the government's decisions to launch a tourism ministry app, increase traffic patrols, provide social support jobs, improve services in provinces, enhance the transport system, expand call center services, and promote digital transformation and road discipline.

Read more »

وفاة مزيفة وأخرى حقيقية وتحويل للتحقيق.. أحوال أهل الفن في 24 ساعة.. إلى متى تستمر؟The news discusses the situation of artists in a 24-hour period, including fake deaths and real ones, and the investigation being conducted. It also mentions the incomplete records of building violations and the lack of response from citizens to official communications.

Read more »

Woman in Menia Suffers Harassment, Faces Charges for Creating Fake Social Media Accounts and Sharing PhotosA woman in Menia, a province in Egypt, has reported being harassed and facing charges for creating fake social media accounts and sharing photos of herself with a man. The police have identified the perpetrator and are investigating the case.

Read more »