Pope Tawadros II: Egypt's Transformation Since 2014, President as 'President of All Egyptians'

Pope Tawadros II, the Pope of Alexandria and Patriarch of the Coptic Orthodox Church, discussed the changes in Egypt since the presidency of Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in 2014. He emphasized that the president is now the 'President of All Egyptians' and that the country is experiencing a state of stability and coexistence.

أكد قداسة البابا تواضروس الثاني، بابا الإسكندرية وبطريرك الكرازة المرقسية، أن الأوضاع في مصر شهدت تغيرًا كبيرًا منذ تولي الرئيس عبد الفتاح السيسي مسؤولية الحكم عام ٢٠١٤، مشيرًا إلى أن الرئيس أصبح «رئيسًا لكل المصريين»، في رسالة تعكس حالة الاستقرار والتعايش التي تعيشها البلاد.

رئيسًا لكل المصريينجاء ذلك خلال الحوار الصحفي الذي نشرته صحيفة «جلاس كونسيوا» الكاثوليكية الكرواتية، على هامش زيارة قداسة البابا إلى كرواتيا، حيث تحدث عن أوضاع المسيحيين في الشرق الأوسط ومكانة المسيحيين في مصر، مؤكدًا أن العلاقات بين المسلمين والمسيحيين داخل المجتمع المصري قوية ومتجذرة. وأوضح قداسة البابا أن مصر، رغم ما قد يشهده مجتمعها الكبير من بعض المشكلات الفردية بين الحين والآخر، إلا أن الأصل في العلاقة بين أبناء الوطن الواحد هو المحبة والتعايش المشترك، مؤكدًا أن هذه هي الحقيقة التي يلمسها الجميع على أرض الواقع.

وأشار البابا تواضروس إلى أن مرحلة ما بعد عام ٢٠١٤ حملت تغيرات واضحة بالنسبة للمسيحيين في مصر، لافتًا إلى أن الرئيس السيسي رسّخ مفهوم المواطنة، وأكد في أكثر من مناسبة أن الدولة تقف على مسافة واحدة من جميع أبنائها دون تمييز. وتناول قداسة البابا خلال الحوار صورة مصر أمام العالم، موضحًا أن مصر تتمتع بمكانة روحية وتاريخية خاصة، كونها البلد الوحيد الذي زاره السيد المسيح خلال رحلة العائلة المقدسة، كما أنها مهد الرهبنة المسيحية التي انطلقت منها إلى مختلف أنحاء العالم.

البابا تواضروس يختتم جولته الخارجية ويعود لأرض الوطن | صورالبابا تواضروس يكشف للتليفزيون الكرواتي أسرار التحول من صيدلي إلى قائد روحيالبابا تواضروس يتمنى توحيد موعد عيد القيامة .. ويشيد باحتضان كرواتيا لأبناء الكنيسة القبطيةالبابا تواضروس عن خلاف بابا الفاتيكان والرئيس الأمريكي: أنا قائد روحي ولست سياسيا.. والتفاهم ضرورةكما وجّه قداسة البابا الشكر للمسؤولين في كرواتيا على ترحيبهم بالمصريين المسيحيين، معربًا عن تطلعه لتوفير مكان للعبادة يخدم أبناء الكنيسة القبطية هناك، في إطار الاهتمام بالرعاية الروحية للمصريين بالخارج





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Pope Tawadros II Abdel Fattah El-Sisi President Of All Egyptians Stability And Coexistence Relations Between Muslims And Christians Mosaic Of Egyptians Egypt's Transformation Since 2014 Egypt's Role In Christianity Egypt's Role In The World Egypt's Role In The Coptic Orthodox Church

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