President Trump's Deal with Iran and Arab Leaders

President Trump has confirmed that an agreement has been reached with Iran, stating that it is in its final stages after negotiations. He also mentioned that he has been in talks with several Arab leaders regarding a memorandum of understanding on peace with Iran. They emphasized the importance of continuing the negotiations and avoiding a return to war.

أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب، أنه تم التوصل إلى اتفاق مع إيران وأنه في مراحله الأخيرة بعدما تم التفاوض عليه. بمحرك V6 وقوة كبيرة.. ماذا تقدم لينكولن افياتور؟

منشور على فيسبوك غيّر حياتي.. بطلة مصر من ذوي الهمم تكشف كيف أنصفها وزير العملالحكم على متهم بأحداث عنف الطالبية.. اليومدعاء يوم 7 ذي الحجة.. يرزقك السعادة وراحة البال ويحول حياتك لنعيمالنتيجة ستبهرك..

ماذا يحدث للجسم عند تناول قشور البرتقال؟ بالأسماء.. مصرع شخصين وإصابة 8 في حادث انقلاب ميكروباص بطريق القابوطي ببورسعيدبرلماني يُطالب بوقف قرار العدادات الكودية حماية لمحدودي الدخل | فيديوالبابا تواضروس يبحث مع الأنبا رويس ملفات الخدمة الرعوية بآسيا وملبورنزوج أمه أنهى حياته.. جهات التحقيق تباشر التحقيق مع المتهم بقتــ.

ـل طفل 11 عامًا ببورسعيدهاني حتحوت: ممدوح عباس يرى بقاء معتمد جمال الأفضل للزمالكبرج الحوت.. حظك اليوم الأحد 24 مايو 2026: وضع خطط مستقبليةبرج الدلو.. حظك اليوم الأحد 24 مايو 2026: تقدم هادئضبط نصف طن أسمدة زراعية محظور بيعها بدمياطعهد الفوضى انتهى.. الديهي: لا مكان للمُبتزين..

وتحية واجبة لرئيس الوزراءبرج الميزان.. حظك اليوم الأحد 24 مايو 2026: رسالة مفاجئةحسام حسن يتحرك قانونيًا قبل كأس العالم لمواجهة الشائعات والهجومبرج العذراء.. حظك اليوم الأحد 24 مايو 2026: مكاسب كبيرةبرج الأسد.. حظك اليوم الأحد 24 مايو 2026: ركّز على مسؤولياتكبرج الأسد..

حظك اليوم الأحد 24 مايو 2026: ركّز على مسؤولياتكالزمالك ينتظر الحسم.. اتحاد الكرة يترقب موقف الرخصة الإفريقية قبل منتصف يونيوفي نفس السياق، كشف موقع أكسيوس عن مصدر مطلع، أن الرئيس دونالد ترامب، أجرى اتصالا مع قادة دول عربية وإسلامية،. وأضاف المصدر لموقع أكسيوس، ان هناك عددًا من القادة حثوا ترامب، خلال الاتصال على قبول الاتفاق مع إيران، مشيرا إلى الاقتراب من الاتفاق مع إيران مع بقاء خلافات على صياغة بعض النقاط.

وأكد أكسيوس عن مسئول أمريكي، أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب، لم يتخذ بعد قرارا نهائيا بشأن الاتفاق مع إيران





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President Trump Iran Arab Leaders Memorandum Of Understanding Peace Negotiations War

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