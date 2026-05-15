President Xi Jinping: Cooperation with US Crucial for China-US Relations

President Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of cooperation between China and the US, stating that the two sides should uphold the agreements reached during President Trump's visit and maintain the positive momentum achieved with difficulty. He also highlighted that President Trump's visit to China would contribute to mutual understanding, deepening mutual trust, and enhancing the well-being of the people of both countries.

أكد الرئيس الصيني شي جين بينج أنه يتعين على الصين والولايات المتحدة، تنفيذ الاتفاقيات التي تم التوصل إليها خلال زيارة ترامب والحفاظ على الزخم الإيجابي الذي تحقق بصعوبة.

وشدد بينج على ان زيارة ترامب إلى الصين ستساهم في تنمية التفاهم المتبادل وتعميق الثقة المتبادلة وتعزيز رفاهية شعبي البلدين. ترامب: الرئيس الصيني عرض المساعدة بشأن إيرانترامب: حديث الرئيس الصيني عن تراجع أمريكا سببه أضرار عهد بايدنمصطفى بكري: مصر لاعب إقليمي أساسي وزيارة ماكرون تعكس ثقة العالم في استقرارها.. ترامب: الرئيس الصيني قال إنه لن يقدم عتادا عسكريا لإيران| أخبار التوك شوومنذ قليل؛ ‏وصل موكب الرئيس الأمريكي للمطار لمغادرة بكين بعد زيارة ليومين بعد زيارة وصفها بالرائعة.

وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب أكد أن إدارته نجحت في حل العديد من الأزمات المرتبطة بإيران، معتبرًا أن تلك الملفات “لم يكن بمقدور الآخرين حلّها”، وذلك خلال لقائه الرئيس الصيني شي جين بينج في العاصمة بكين





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China-US Relations President Xi Jinping President Trump Agreements Positive Momentum Mutual Understanding Deepening Mutual Trust Well-Being Of The People Visit To China Agreements Reached During President Trump's Vi President Trump's Visit To China President Xi Jinping Emphasized The Importance President Xi Jinping Emphasized The Importance President Xi Jinping Emphasized The Importance President Xi Jinping Emphasized The Importance President Xi Jinping Emphasized The Importance

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