President Sisi Visits Military Academy and Meets with Military Leaders

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi visited the Military Academy and met with military leaders, expressing his support for the Egyptian Armed Forces and the importance of raising the efficiency of students through the provision of the best training programs.

قام الرئيس عبد الفتاح السيسي، اليوم، بجولة تفقدية في مقر القيادة الاستراتيجية بالعاصمة الجديدة، حيث كان في استقباله الفريق أشرف سالم زاهر، القائد العام للقوات المسلحة وزير الدفاع والإنتاج الحربي، والفريق أحمد خليفة رئيس أركان حرب القوات المسلحة، إلى جانب قادة الأفرع الرئيسية للقوات المسلحة.

وصرّح المتحدث الرسمي باسم رئاسة الجمهورية بأن الرئيس أدى صلاة الظهر خلال جولته بالقيادة الاستراتيجية مع قادة القوات المسلحة. وأضاف السفير محمد الشناوي، المتحدث الرسمي، أن الرئيس قام عقب ذلك بزيارة الأكاديمية العسكرية المصرية، حيث تابع جانبًا من الأنشطة التدريبية التي ينفذها الطلاب الدارسون بالأكاديمية، سواء من الكليات العسكرية المصرية أو من الملتحقين بدورات الأكاديمية من الوزارات ومؤسسات الدولة المختلفة.

وفي هذا السياق، شدّد السيد الرئيس على ضرورة مواصلة رفع كفاءة الطلاب عبر تلقيهم أفضل أنواع التدريب، بما يتوافق مع أعلى المعايير الفنية والشخصية، لضمان إعداد كوادر وطنية متميزة تخدم مؤسسات الدولة بكفاءة واقتدار. وأوضح المتحدث الرسمي أن الرئيس شارك طلاب الأكاديمية العسكرية في تناول وجبة الغداء، في أجواء اتسمت بالود والتقدير، كما حرص خلال اللقاء على إجراء حوار تفاعلي مع الطلاب تناول الأوضاع الداخلية والتطورات الإقليمية الراهنة، مشيرًا إلى انعكاسات الأزمات المتتالية على الاقتصاد الوطني، ومثمنًا مستوى الوعي والفهم لدى أبناء الشعب المصري.

وفي هذا الإطار، أكد الرئيس أن الأزمة الإيرانية وتصاعد التوترات في المنطقة ألقت بظلال سلبية وخطيرة على الاقتصاد العالمي واستقرار المنطقة، مشددًا على أن الدولة المصرية تواصل ترسيخ نهجها الثابت الداعم لوحدة الصف العربي وتعزيز التضامن بين الدول الشقيقة، انطلاقًا من إيمان راسخ بأن استقرار الوطن العربي مسؤولية مشتركة لا تقبل التجزئة. وأشار المتحدث الرسمي إلى أن الرئيس أكد أن الهدف من زياراته للأكاديمية هو الاطمئنان بنفسه على أحوال الطلاب ومتابعة البرامج التعليمية التي تشهد تطويرًا مستمرًا، مشيدًا بما يلمسه دائمًا من جدية والتزام بين صفوف الدارسين، سواء من الكليات العسكرية المصرية أو من الملتحقين بدورات الأكاديمية من مؤسسات الدولة المختلفة.

واختتم الرئيس جولته التفقدية بتسجيل رسالة شكر وتقدير لقادة القوات المسلحة، وبأصدق تمنياته بالتوفيق والسداد لطلاب الأكاديمية، مؤكدًا على الدور الحيوي لأسر الطلاب في تنشئة أجيال قادرة على تحقيق آمال الوطن في التنمية وصناعة مستقبل أكثر ازدهارًا





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President Abdel Fattah El Sisi Military Academy Military Leaders Egyptian Armed Forces Training Programs

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