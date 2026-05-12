President Sissi Participates in Africa-France Summit in Nairobi

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi participated today in the Africa-France Summit in Nairobi. The official spokesperson of the presidency announced that President El Sisi arrived at the International Conference Center in Nairobi, where he was received by President William Ruto of Kenya and President Emmanuel Macron of France. President El Sisi also attended the opening session of the summit, where he listened to speeches by President Ruto, President Macron, and Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, and Mahmoud Abdel Aziz, Secretary-General of the African Union. After that, President El Sisi participated in a commemorative photo session with the leaders and heads of state participating in the summit. President El Sisi also participated in a working session dedicated to discussing the reform of the international financial system and enhancing the access of African countries to sustainable financing. President El Sisi emphasized in his speech that Egypt supports the Gulf countries and rejects any attacks on them. President El Sisi and Mr. Guterres emphasized the importance of peaceful solutions and supporting regional stability.

NEWS TEXT: الرئيس عبد الفتاح السيسي شارك اليوم في أعمال قمة إفريقيا - فرنسا بالعاصمة الكينية نيروبي. تحدث المتحدث الرسمي باسم رئاسة الجمهورية عن حضور الرئيس للجلسة الافتتاحية للقمة، حيث أدلى كلمات للرئيس الكيني والرئيس الفرنسي والسكرتير العام للأمم المتحدة.

ثم شارك الرئيس في الصورة التذكارية الرسمية للقادة ورؤساء الوفود المشاركين في القمة. تحدث الرئيس كذلك في جلسة العمل لمناقشة إصلاح الهيكل المالي الدولي وتعزيز وصول الدول الأفريقية إلى التمويل المستدام. الرئيس السيسي أكد لجوتيريش دعم مصر لدول الخليج ورفض أي اعتداءات عليها. الرئيس السيسي وجوتيريش يؤكدان أهمية الحلول السلمية ودعم الاستقرار الإقليمي





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Africa-France Summit President Abdel Fattah El Sisi President William Ruto President Emmanuel Macron Antonio Guterres Mahmoud Abdel Aziz Reform Of The International Financial System Sustainable Financing Support For The Gulf Countries Reject Any Attacks On Them Peaceful Solutions Regional Stability

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