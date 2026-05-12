President Trump Attacks US Media, Claims Iran Has Superior Military Capabilities

President Donald Trump has launched a scathing attack on US media, accusing them of spreading "fake news" and presenting a distorted image of Iran's military capabilities during the recent tensions between the two countries. Trump made the claims in a tweet, stating that reports suggesting Iran has been performing well militarily against the US are "a disgrace" and "a disgrace to our country." He also claimed that the US Navy has "destroyed" the Iranian Navy and that Iran's military capabilities have been "wiped out." However, he did not provide any evidence to support his claims.

وقف الأمير مصطفى عبد المنان: الحقيقة والأسطورة من ملفات القضاء المصريمساعد وزير الخارجية: نعمل على تحديد القطع الأثرية الممكن استردادها بموجب القانون الفرنسي الجديدإعلامي سعودي: صلاح لم يعد مناسبا لخطط الدوري السعوديشن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب هجوما حادا على وسائل إعلام أمريكية قال إنها تنشر"الأخبار الكاذبة", متهما إياها بتقديم صورة مضللة عن القدرات العسكرية الإيرانية خلال التوترات الأخيرة بين واشنطن وطهران.

وقال ترامب، في منشور على منصة تروث سوشيال، إن التقارير التي تزعم أن"العدو الإيراني يحقق أداء جيدا عسكريا ضد الولايات المتحدة" تمثل"خيانة افتراضية", معتبرا أن مثل هذه الروايات"تمنح إيران أملا زائفا". وأضاف أن من يروجون لهذه التقارير"أمريكيون جبناء يقفون ضد بلادهم". وأشار الرئيس الأمريكي إلى أن البحرية الإيرانية"دُمرت بالكامل", قائلا إن جميع سفنها البالغ عددها 159 سفينة"تقبع الآن في قاع البحر", كما أضاف أن سلاح الجو الإيراني"انتهى" وأن التكنولوجيا الإيرانية وقياداتها"لم تعد موجودة", واصفا إيران بأنها"كارثة اقتصادية".

ولم يقدم ترامب أدلة تدعم هذه المزاعم، بينما لم تصدر تعليقات فورية من السلطات الإيرانية أو وزارة الدفاع الأمريكية بشأن تصريحاته





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