President Volodymyr Zelenskyy highlights importance of diplomatic efforts to end Russia-Ukraine war while anticipating new proposals from US, discusses his son's wedding, and more

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, emphasized the significance of diplomatic efforts to end the war raging between Russia and Ukraine, expressing anticipation for new proposals from the US. He also mentioned his son's wedding and discussed the challenges faced by his country's military. Further, he had a video conference with UK, France, and German leaders to brief them on the latest developments on the battlefield. Meanwhile, President Trump revealed his absence from his son's wedding and the reason behind it.

قال الرئيس فولوديمير زيلينسكي، إن إعطاء دفعة للجهود الدبلوماسية الرامية لإنهاء الحرب التي تشنها روسيا على أوكرانيا، من المهم. وأضاف في خطابه المسائي المصور.. أنه يتوقع مقترحات جديدة من الجانب الأمريكي بشأن كيفية إدارة تلك الجهود.

وتابع: في الوقت الحالي، يجب بذل كل جهد ممكن لتكثيف الجهود الدبلوماسية، وأتوقع أيضا ردا من الجانب الأمريكي بشأن الأشكال المحتملة للاجتماعات وجدولها الزمني. وأشار إلى أنه أطلع الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون ورئيس الوزراء البريطاني كير ستارمر والمستشار الألماني فريدريش ميرتس على التطورات على الجبهة. وجاء في بيان بريطاني أن زيلينسكي أطلع القادة على التقدّم الذي أحرزه الجيش الأوكراني في الأسابيع القليلة الماضية، في الوقت الذي يواصل فيه تعزيز دفاعاته في مواجهة الهجمات المستمرة التي يشنها الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين.

وأضاف البيان أنهم سيضاعفون دعمهم في الأشهور المقبلة والوقوف في وجه العدوان الروسي يظل أمرا حيويا للأمن الأوروبي والعالمي. ترامب يكشف عن عدم حضوره حفل زفاف ابنه ويوضح السبب..





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War Ukraine Diplomatic Efforts Russia President Zelenskyy New Proposals US Military Discussion President Trump Son's Wedding Challenges

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