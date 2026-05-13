Palestinian Ministry of Education Slams Israeli Occupation's Escalation of Attacks on Educational Institutions

The Palestinian Ministry of Education has denounced a rise in Israeli occupation and Israeli settler militia attacks on schools and educational institutions in Palestine, which it categorized as a 'catastrophe' that poses a serious threat to students' safe and stable education.

أكدت وزارة التربية والتعليم العالي الفلسطينية، أن تصاعد انتهاكات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي ومليشيات المستوطنين بحق المدارس والمؤسسات التعليمية الفلسطينية بشكل غير مسبوق، ينذر بكارثة حقيقية تهدد حق الطلبة في التعليم الآمن والمستقر..

وتطرقت الوزارة إلى اقتحام قوات الاحتلال صباح اليوم الأربعاء، لمدرسة سيلة الظهر الثانوية للبنين، يشكل اعتداءً جديداً يضاف إلى سلسلة الانتهاكات المتواصلة بحق المدارس الفلسطينية.. وأقدام المستوطنين على خط شعارات معادية وعنصرية على جدران مدرسة قدري طوقان في نابلس، في إطار الحملة الهمجية التي تستهدف المؤسسات التعليمية الفلسطينية... وحذرت الوزارة من التداعيات الخطيرة لهذه الممارسات على الطلبة نفسيا وتعليميا، مؤكدة أن استمرار هذا التصعيد يهدد مستقبل آلاف الطلبة، ويحرم الأطفال الفلسطينيين من حقهم الطبيعي في التعليم والحياة الكريمة





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Palestinian Ministry Of Education Israeli Occupation Israeli Settlers Attacks On Schools Escalation Of Violence Catastrophe Students' Safety Stable Education

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