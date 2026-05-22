Palestinian Health Minister Ma'id Abu Ramadan warns of the collapse of the Palestinian health system under the pressure of catastrophic conditions that no healthcare system in the world can withstand. He highlighted the horrific details of the unprecedented crisis that is engulfing Gaza, referring to the systematic destruction of hospitals, clinics, ambulances, laboratories, pharmacies, and the closure of cancer centers and specialized clinics.

Tourism continues to insist on extending his contract with Al Ahly after losing the league title. Palestinian Health Minister Ma'id Abu Ramadan warns of the collapse of the Palestinian health system under the pressure of catastrophic conditions that no health care system in the world can withstand.

This was during his opening speech at an international conference held in Geneva, as part of the 97th session of the World Health Assembly, under the title 'The health of Palestinians and Palestinian refugees in the occupied Palestinian territory: ongoing challenges and uninterrupted care'. The conference was attended by the Palestinian delegation from the Palestinian Embassy in Geneva and the Palestinian Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), the World Health Organization, and the medical journal 'Al-Lansit', and the International Union of Medical Students Associations.

Abu Ramadan said that what we are witnessing today is not just an humanitarian crisis or a health crisis, but a crisis of humanity itself, threatening the existence of the Palestinian people, the protection of human dignity, and the defense of international law, according to the Palestinian News Agency 'Wafa'. He highlighted the horrific details of the unprecedented crisis that is engulfing Gaza, referring to the systematic destruction of hospitals, clinics, ambulances, laboratories, pharmacies, and the closure of cancer centers and specialized clinics.

He also drew attention to the brutal scenes of children undergoing amputations without anesthesia, pregnant women giving birth without adequate medical care, and cancer and chronic disease patients being denied life-saving treatments, with a sharp increase in malnutrition among children and the rapid spread of infectious diseases due to overcrowding and the destruction of sewage systems. He emphasized that the crisis also affects the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, where refugee camps are being attacked and destroyed daily, leading to forced evictions of hundreds of thousands of people from the northern West Bank.

He stressed the crucial role of UNRWA as a lifeline for millions of refugees, calling on the international community to provide sustainable financial support for the health sector and UNRWA, and urging the UN agency to resume its activities immediately in Gaza and reopen all sections of Al-Quds Hospital, particularly obstetrics and general surgery. The conference was attended by a large international audience to review the efforts made to ensure the continuity of healthcare services and included debates, speeches, and interventions from representatives of international organizations, health program leaders in Gaza and the West Bank, and medical students from around the world.

Abu Ramadan concluded his speech by emphasizing the urgent need to provide immediate protection for healthcare workers and hospitals, stressing the importance of not politicizing humanitarian aid in any way, and calling on the world to hold history accountable for its response to this tragedy, emphasizing that the Palestinian people have the right to life, dignity, health, and freedom like any other people in the world





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Palestinian Health Minister Gaza Crisis Palestinian Health System Palestinian Refugees International Conference World Health Assembly Palestinian Embassy In Geneva Palestinian Ministry Of Health United Nations Relief And Works Agency For Pal World Health Organization Al-Lansit International Union Of Medical Students Associ Palestinian News Agency 'Wafa' Palestinian People Humanity International Law Palestinian Health System Palestinian Refugees Palestinian Health Minister Gaza Crisis Palestinian Health System Palestinian Refugees International Conference World Health Assembly Palestinian Embassy In Geneva Palestinian Ministry Of Health United Nations Relief And Works Agency For Pal World Health Organization Al-Lansit International Union Of Medical Students Associ Palestinian News Agency 'Wafa'

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