Palestinian Media Reports: Israeli Settlers Burn Mosque and Vehicles, Chant Anti-Semitic Slogans in Jabiya, Attack Palestinian Homes in Bethlehem and Nabلس

Palestinian media outlets reported that Israeli settlers burned a mosque and several vehicles, displayed anti-Semitic slogans on village walls, and attacked Palestinian homes in Jabiya, Bethlehem, and Nabلس. They also launched attacks on Palestinian vehicles and homes in Burin, south of Nablus, using stones and pepper spray.

أفادت وسائل إعلام فلسطينية، بأن مستوطنين أحرقوا مسجد وعدد من المركبات، فجر يوم الجمعة، وخطوا شعارات عنصرية على جدران في قرية جيبيا شمال غرب رام الله.

حرق مسجد في رام الله ذكرت وكالة الأنباء الفلسطينية الرسمية"وفا", نقلا عن مصادر لم تسمها، بأن مستعمرين اقتحموا القرية، وأحرقوا مسجدا وعددا من مركبات المواطنين الفلسطينيين، وخطوا شعارات عنصرية على جدران المنازل. ذكرى النكبة.. صرخة عربية لإنقاذ فلسطين من الإجرام الإسرائيلير. وفي سياق متصل، هاجم مجموعة من المستوطنين الإسرائيليين فجر اليوم الجمعة، منازل المواطنين الفلسطينيين في بلدة اللبن الشرقية جنوب نابلس.

هجمات المستوطنين على منازل الفلسطينيين. وأشارت وكالة"وفا" نقلا عن مصادر أمنية، إلى أن مجموعة من المستوطنين هاجموا المنازل التي تقع على الشارع الرئيسي في البلدة فجرا، وقاموا بخلع عدد من أبوابها، ما ادى إلى حالة ذعر بين النساء والأطفال. أول تعليق من رئيس وزراء إسبانيا على رفع "يامين يامال" علم فلسطين. والأعلام المصرية ترفرف..

انطلاق ماراثوان فلسطين من ساحة المهد ببيت لحمشن. والمستوطنين الإسرائيليين هجمات ضد المركبات والمواطنين الفلسطينيين مساء الخميس، قرب قرية بورين جنوب نابلس، بالحجارة على الطريق الالتفافي قرب قرية بورين، واستهدافهم بغاز الفلفل





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Palestinian Media Israeli Settlers Burn Mosque Attack Palestinian Homes Burin Nabels Bethlehem

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