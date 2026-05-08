Russian Envoy: Direct Talks Between EU and Russia on Putin Are Still Political Signaling, Not a Negotiated Path

Former Russian Envoy Sergei Markov said that discussions about direct talks between the EU and Russia regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin are still in the realm of 'unofficial political signals' and not a real negotiation path, as of now.

قال سيرجي ماركوف المستشار السابق للرئيس الروسي إن الحديث عن أي مفاوضات مباشرة بين الاتحاد الأوروبي وروسيا بشأن الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين لا يزال في إطار الإشارات السياسية غير الرسمية وليس مساراً تفاوضياً حقيقياً حتى الآن، على حد وصفه.

وأضاف ماركوف خلال مداخلة هاتفية مع الإعلامي حساني بشير على شاشة القاهرة الإخبارية أن ما يُتداول حول وجود محادثات بين الجانبين لا يتجاوز كونه نقاشات داخل النخب السياسية الأوروبية بهدف تجنب تصعيد أكبر، بما في ذلك مخاوف من الوصول إلى مواجهة نووية، مؤكداً أن هذه التحركات لا ترقى إلى مستوى مفاوضات فعلية أو إرادة سياسية واضحة للتفاهم مع موسكو. وأشار المستشار الروسي السابق إلى أن الموقف الأوروبي، من وجهة نظره، لا يعكس استعداداً حقيقياً للحوار بل يندرج ضمن خطاب سياسي وإعلامي، معتبراً أن الاتحاد الأوروبي لا يبدي رغبة حقيقية في الاستماع للطرح الروسي أو الدخول في تفاهمات مباشرة.

وتطرق ماركوف إلى الملف الأوكراني معتبراً أن جذور الأزمة تعود إلى ما قبل عام 2014 في إشارة إلى التحولات السياسية التي شهدتها أوكرانيا، مؤكداً أن موسكو ترى أن التغيرات التي طرأت على وضع أوكرانيا سواء في ما يتعلق بالسياسة الداخلية أو الانفتاح العسكري الغربي كانت سبباً رئيسياً في تفاقم التوتر مع روسيا. وفي سياق حديثه، قال ماركوف إن الدعم الأوروبي لكييف سواء العسكري أو السياسي لا يغير من موقف روسيا معتبراً أنه دعم دعائي في المقام الأول، وأن أوكرانيا وفق رؤيته لم تعد دولة محايدة كما كانت سابقاً.

وأضاف أن موسكو ترى أن استمرار الدعم الغربي لكييف يطيل أمد الصراع بدلاً من إنهائه، مشيراً إلى أن روسيا تعتبر أن الحل لا يمكن أن يتم إلا عبر إعادة النظر في الترتيبات الأمنية في أوروبا ومعالجة ما تصفه موسكو بأسباب الأزمة الجذرية





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