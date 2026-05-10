Ships attacked by Hamas rocket land in Tenerife, Spain. Lebanese casualties from Israeli attacks

A cruise ship infected with the Hantavirus reached the Canary Islands of Spain. Meanwhile, 22 people have been killed in Lebanon, including 4 children, following Israeli attacks and airstrikes.

السفينة السياحية هونديوس التي ضربها فيروس هانتا تصل إلى جزيرة تينيريفي الإسبانيةرئيس لجنة إعداد قانون الأحوال الشخصية: صغنا قانونا متكاملا يضاهي التشريعات المتطورة ويراعي مجتمعنا أدت الهجمات الإسرائيلية إلى استشهاد ما لا يقل عن 22 شخصا في أنحاء لبنان، أمس السبت، بحسب ما أفادت به الوكالة الوطنية للإعلام اللبنانية الرسمية نقلا عن وزارة الصحة اللبنانية.

وشملت حصيلة الضحايا أربعة أطفال، ومن بينهم فتاة تبلغ من العمر 12 عاما كانت برفقة والدها على دراجة نارية استُهدفت في محافظة النبطية جنوب البلاد، ما أدى إلى استشهادهما، بحسب وزارة الصحة. وقال جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي في بيان، اليوم الأحد، إنه استهدف 10 عناصر من حزب الله اللبناني وهاجم 40 موقعا للبنية التحتية التابعة للحزب في جنوب لبنان خلال عطلة نهاية الأسبوع.

وتشن إسرائيل منذ 2 مارس الماضي عدوانا على لبنان، خلف أكثر من 1.6 مليون نازح، أي خُمس السكان، حسب أحدث معطيات رسمية





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Hamas Israeli Lebanon Tenerife Hantavirus Casualties Attack

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