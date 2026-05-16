Shariah Personal Status Law Contains Legal Basis For Inheritance

The Sixth Chamber of the Christian Personal Status Law has set up an inclusive framework for inheritance, defining how assets are transferred upon death, succession rights, inheritance order, exclusion of inheritance, and specific regulations for testamentary and religious donations to achieve the third article of the constitution, which stipulates that laws governing Christians shall be applied to them, subject to the provisions of the Holy Bible.

شعبة الدواجن: انخفاض أسعار الدواجن 15% في الأسواق المحلية وضع الباب السادس من مشروع قانون الأحوال الشخصية للمسيحيين إطارا شاملا وتنظيم أحكام الإرث محددا كيفية انتقال التركة بعد وفاة شرائط الاستحقاق وترتيب الورثة وحالات الحرمان إضافة إلى تنظيم الوصية والتركات الخاصة برجال الدين وذلك لتحقيق ما نصت عليه المادة الثالثة من الدستور والتي تنص على الاحتكام لشريعة المسيحيين فيما يخصهم وفقا لما نص عليه الكتاب المقدس.

وحدد المشروع أسباب الإرث في الزوجية والقرابة الطبيعية الشرعية فيما نص على حرمان من الميراث في حال قتل المورث عمدا أو اعتناق دين غير دين المسيحي والاستمرار عليه حتى الوفاة. وأكد القانون أنه لا تركة قبل سداد الديون كما ألزم بسداد الحقوق المتعلقة بمؤلمة المورث بحسب ترتيب محدد يبدأ بمصاريف تكفين المتوفى ودفنه وجنازته ثم سداد الديون يليها تنفيذ الوصية في حدود النسبة المقررة قانونا وتقسيم ما تبقى من التركة بين الورثة بحسب درجاتهم كما أجاز قواعد استحقاب الميراث فقسم الورثة إلى فئتين الأولى تضم أصحاب الأنصبة المحددة مثل الزوج أو الزوجة والوالدين فيما تشمل الثانية الفروع والإخوة والأجداد والأعمام والأخوال ومن يليهم من درجات القرابة الذين يستحقون باقي التركة أو كاملها عند غياب أصحاب الفروض.

وحدد المشروع نصيب الزوج أو الزوجة بحسب وجود الأبناء أو الوالدين نص على استحقاق الزوج ثلثي التركة في بعض الحالات أو نصفها أو ربعها في حالات أخرى مع تطبيق الأحكام ذاتها على الزوجة كما منح الوالدين سدس التركة عندوجود أبناء أو نصفها عند عدم وجود فرع وارث مع وجود الزوج أو الزوجة وتقسم حصتهما بالتساوي بينهما دون تفرقة بين الذكر والأنثى كما وضع المشروع ترتيبا واضحا لدرجات الورثة يبدأ بالفروع ثم الإخوة والفروع ثم الأجداد والعمام والأخوال مع حجب كل درجة لما يليها أكد أولوية الأبناء وأحفادهم في استحقاق التركة بالتساوي بين الذكور والإناث وأقر نظام النيابة الذي يسمح لأبناء الابن المتوفى الحلول محل والده في نصيبه من الميراث





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