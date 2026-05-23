Stability in Egyptian Silver Prices amid Global Turmoil

A report from the Safe Haven Center revealed a relatively stable silver market in Egypt during the week from 16 to 23 May 2026, despite the severe market volatility caused by escalating geopolitical tensions related to the US-Iran war, rising inflation in the US, and tightening expectations for monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve. The report noted that the 999 fine silver gram, the most traded in Egypt, remained near the level of 132 Egyptian pounds during most sessions of the week, while the 900 fine silver gram reached 119 Egyptian pounds, and the 800 fine silver gram reached 106 Egyptian pounds. The silver ounce reached 75 US dollars in the global market.

كشف تقرير صادر عن مركز الملاذ الآمن عن استقرار نسبي في أسعار الفضة في مصر خلال تعاملات الأسبوع الممتد من 16 إلى 23 مايو 2026، رغم التقلبات الحادة التي شهدتها الأسواق العالمية بفعل تصاعد التوترات الجيوسياسية المرتبطة بالحرب الأمريكية الإيرانية، وارتفاع معدلات التضخم الأمريكية، وتشدد توقعات السياسة النقدية للاحتياطي الفيدرالي الأمريكي.

وأوضح التقرير أن جرام الفضة عيار 999، وهو الأكثر تداولًا في مصر، استقر قرب مستوى 132 جنيهًا خلال أغلب جلسات الأسبوع، بينما سجل عيار 900 نحو 119 جنيهًا، وعيار 800 نحو 106 جنيهات، في حين بلغ سعر الجنيه الفضة 978 جنيهًا، وسجلت أوقية الفضة عالميًا نحو 75 دولارًا. الخطوط الجوية البريطانية ترفع أسعار تذاكر المكافآت بسبب زيادة تكاليف الوقود، سعر العملات الأجنبية في البنوك..

الدولار ثابت عند 52.86 جنيه والإسترليني بـ 70.9 جنيه، رئيس جهاز تنمية التجارة الداخلية يوجه بتسريع تنفيذ المناطق التجارية والاستثمارية بكفر الشيخ





ElBaladOfficial / 🏆 11. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Silver Prices Egyptian Pound US Dollar Inflation Tightening Monetary Policy Geopolitical Tensions Safe Haven Center Egyptian Economy

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