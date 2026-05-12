Stable Egyptian Currency Exchange Rates

The Egyptian currency exchange rates have been stable, according to the latest updates from the Bank of Egypt. The following table shows the buying and selling rates of the major Arab currencies against the Egyptian pound.

شهدت أسعار العملات العربية ، في مصر مستهل تعاملات اليوم الثلاثاء 12 مايو 2026، استقرارا، في البنك الأهلي وفقا لآخر تحديثات، وخلال السطور التالية نستعرض أسعار شراء وبيع العملات: أسعار العملات العربية في مصر اليوم الثلاثاء بلغ الدينار الكويتي أعلى العملات العربية سعرا أمام الجنيه المصري اليوم الثلاثاء: سعر الشراء: 167.36جنيه.

سعر البيع:172.66جنيه. الريال السعودي أكثر العملات طلبا أمام الجنيه المصري اليوم الثلاثاء: سعر الشراء: 14.01جنيه. سعر البيع: 14.09جنيه. ووصل الدرهم الإماراتي مقابل الجنيه المصري اليوم الثلاثاء: سعر الشراء: 14.35جنيه.

سعر البيع: 14.39جنيه. وصل سعر الدينار البحريني مقابل الجنيه المصري اليوم الثلاثاء: سعر الشراء:137.76جنيه سعر البيع :140.22جنيه وسجل الريال القطري أمام الجنيه المصري اليوم الثلاثاء : سعر الشراء: 13.39جنيه. سعر البيع: 14.52جنيه. وسجل الدينار الأردني أمام الجنيه المصري اليوم الثلاثاء : سعر الشراء:73.57جنيه.

سعر البيع: 73.67جنيه. وسجل الريال العماني أمام الجنيه المصري اليوم الثلاثاء : سعر الشراء: 135.01جنيه. سعر البيع: 137.33جنيه. أسعار العملات العربية والأجنبية أمام الجنيه اليوم الثلاثاءارتفاع الدولار واليورو والدينار الكويتي..

أسعار العملات العربية والأجنبية اليومالدينار الأعلى عربيا وعالميا تعتبر العملات العربية من الأغلى عالميا، ويعد الدينار الكويتي الأعلى قيمة على المستويين العربي والعالمي. فيما تعد العملة السعودية (الريال السعودي) الأكثر طلبا خاصة بمصر في مواسم العمرة وموسم الحج، وكذلك الدرهم الإماراتي؛ كون الإمارات العربية المتحدة المستثمر الأول في مصر، وتتوزع استثماراتها العديد من القطاعات الاقتصادية والصناعية الواسعة، وآخرها صفقة رأس الحكمة بالساحل الشمالي في عام 2024، باستثمارات 35 مليار دولار أمريكي





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Egyptian Currency Exchange Rates Arab Currencies Bank Of Egypt Buying And Selling Rates Major Arab Currencies

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