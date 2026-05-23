Stable Gold Prices in Egypt Ahead of Bank Central Bank Decision

Egypt's gold prices remained stable today, offering stability across different denominations and gold shops scattered across the length of the country.

أظهر سعر الذهب في مصر استقرارا مع أول تعاملات صباحية اليوم السبت 23-5-2026، في محلات الصاغة. يمكنك الاطلاع على آخر تحديث لسعر الذهب عيار 21 في هذا المقال، الذي يشير إلى تراجع متجدد في سعر الذهب بمنتصف التعاملات.

بعد قرار البنك المركزي، شهد سعر الذهب تراجع جديد بشكل متغير للمرة الأولى منذ فترة طويلة. فقد تراجع الإصدار الصادر من مزاد العملة الإسترلينية اليوم، مما تسبب في تراجع أسعار الذهب في مصر. وحول تحركات الذهب اليوم، فقد أظهرت الأرقام أن إجمالي ما فقده الذهب على مدار اليوم 25 جنيهًا مقارنة بما كان عليه أمس الخميس. آخر تحديث لسعر الذهب سجل متوسط سعر الذهب في آخر تحديث له اليوم 6815 جنيهًا.

سعر عيار 24 بلغ سعر عيار 24 الأكبر قيمة 7788 جنيهًا للشراء و 7731 جنيهًا للبيع. سعر عيار 22 سجل سعر عيار 22 نحو 7139 جنيهًا والشراء و 7087 جنيهًا للبيع. سعر عيار 21 بلغ سعر عيار 21 الأكثر انتشارا 6815 جنيهًا والشراء و 6765 جنيهًا للبيع. سعر عيار 18 وصل سعر عيار 18 الأوسط انتشارا 5841 جنيهًا للشراء و 5798 جنيهًا للبيع.

سعر الجنيه الذهب سجل سعر الجنيه الذهب 54.52 ألف جنيهًا للشراء و 54.12 ألف جنيهًا للبيع. سعر أوقية الذهب وصل سعر أوقية الذهب 4511 جنيهًا للشراء و 4510 جنيهًا للبيع.





ElBaladOfficial / 🏆 11. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

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