Stable Gold Price with Early Friday Trading, Egyptian Central Bank Stays Firm on Interest Rates

Gold prices stabilized in early Friday trading, following the calm period since yesterday's evening. The Egyptian Central Bank's decision to keep rates unchanged led to an increase in gold prices in the markets the same day. With the rate decision, new fluctuations in gold prices are expected. Any inflows or outflows in gold prices? Stay updated. 21K gold witnessed a decrease of 900 pounds in the morning transactions. Another decrease of 35 pounds. Gained new heights

شهد سعر الذهب استقرارا مع أول تعاملات اليوم الجمعة 22-5-2026، بعد حالة من الهدوء شهدت الأسواق منذ مساء أمس. سعر الذهب يستقروتنفست الأسواق المحلية الصعداء عقب اعلان البنك المركزي المصري تثبيت سعر الفائدة ليصعد سعر الجرام في الأسواق أمس.

بعد قرار سعر الفائدة.. تحرك جديد في سعر الذهب إلي أين وصل الجرام؟ عيار 21 نزل 900 جنيه| مفاجأة في سعر الذهب اليوم قبل قرار البنك المركزيانخفض 35 جنيهًا.. تراجع جديد في سعر الذهب بأول التعاملات المسائيةصعود جديدوارتفع سعر جرام الذهب مساء الخميس قبل انتهاء التعاملات بمقدار 35 جنيها علي الأقل وسط حالة من الترقب مع بدء التعاملات الصباحية اليوم.

آخر تحديث لسعر الذهبسجل آخر تحديث لسعر الذهب 6835 جنيها. سعر عيار 24وسجل سعر عيار 24 الأكبر قيمة 7811 جنيها للشراء و 7754 جنيها للبيع. سعر عيار 22وبلغ سعر عيار 22 نحو 7160 جنيها للشراء و 7108 جنيها للبيع. سعر عيار 21وصل سعر عيار 21 الأكثر انتشارا نحو 6835 جنيها للشراء و 6785 جنيها للبيع.

سعر عيار 18سجل سعر عيار 18 الوسط انتشارا نحو 5858 جنيها للشراء و 5815 جنيها للبيع. سعر الجنيه الذهبوصل سعر الجنيه الذهب إلي 54.68 ألف جنيه للشراء و 54.28 ألف جنيه للبيع. سعر أوقية الذهبباشل سعر أوقية الذهب 4556 دولار للشراء و 4555 دولار للبيع





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