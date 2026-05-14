Stable Dollar-Pound Exchange Rate and Factors Supporting Its Stability

This news article discusses the relatively stable exchange rate of the Egyptian pound against the US dollar in major banks, as well as the factors contributing to its stability. It highlights the increase in the country's foreign exchange reserves and the positive impact on the dollar's stability. Additionally, it mentions the role of remittances from Egyptians working abroad and the tourism sector in supporting the dollar's stability.

سجل سعر الدولار أمام الجنيه في ختام تعاملات اليوم الخميس 14 مايو 2026 استقرارًا نسبيًا عند مستويات متقاربة في معظم البنوك، مع فارق طفيف في أسعار الشراء والبيع بين البنوك المختلفة.

سعر الدولار في البنك المركزي المصري سجل سعر الدولار لدى البنك المركزي اليوم 53.8 جنيه للشراء و53 جنيه للبيع، وهو السعر المتوسط الذي تعتمده البنوك كمرجع أساسي لتسعير العملات.

أسعار الدولار في البنوك جاءت أسعار الدولار اليوم الخميس 14 مايو 2026 في البنوك المختلفة على النحو التالي: البنك الأهلي المصري سعر الشراء: 52.85 جنيه سعر البيع: 52.95 جنيه بنك مصر سعر الشراء: 52.85 جنيه سعر البيع: 52.95 جنيه بنك الإسكندرية سعر الشراء: 52.85 جنيه سعر البيع: 52.95 جنيه البنك التجاري الدولي CIB سعر الشراء: 52.85 جنيه سعر البيع: 52.95 جنيه بنك القاهرة سعر الشراء: 52.81 جنيه سعر البيع: 52.91 جنيه يُلاحظ من البيانات المعلنة أن معظم البنوك الكبرى (الأهلي المصري، بنك مصر، الإسكندرية، CIB) تتقارب أسعارها بشكل كبير، حيث سجلت جميعها 52.85 جنيه للشراء و52.95 جنيه للبيع، بينما جاء بنك القاهرة بسعر أقل قليلاً عند 52.81 جنيه للشراء و52.91 جنيه للبيع.

ارتفاع الاحتياطي الأجنبي لمصر واستقرار سعر الدولار في سياق متصل، أعلن البنك المركزي المصري ارتفاع صافي الاحتياطيات الدولية من النقد الأجنبي إلى نحو 53.009 مليار دولار بنهاية شهر أبريل 2026، مقارنة بمستويات أقل خلال الأشهر السابقة، حيث جاءت الأرقام كالتالي: أبريل 2026: 53.009 مليار دولار مارس 2026: 52.831 مليار دولار فبراير 2026: 52.746 مليار دولار يناير 2026: 52.59 مليار دولار ديسمبر 2025: 51.452 مليار دولار ويعكس هذا الارتفاع المستمر والشهري تحسنًا واضحًا وملموسًا في قدرة الدولة على توفير العملة الأجنبية وزيادة مواردها من النقد الأجنبي، وهو ما يدعم بشكل مباشر استقرار سعر الدولار في السوق.

كما يعزز هذا المستوى القياسي والمرتفع من الاحتياطي النقدي قدرة البنك المركزي المصري على التدخل في سوق الصرف لحماية قيمة الجنيه عند الحاجة، مما يخلق حالة من الطمأنينة للمستثمرين الأجانب والمحليين على حد سواء. وقد ساهم ارتفاع الاحتياطي الأجنبي بشكل مباشر في استقرار سعر الدولار عند مستوياته الحالية، حيث أن توفر العملة الصعبة بكميات كبيرة في خزائن الدولة يقلل من الطلب على شراء الدولار في السوق، ويحد بشكل كبير من أي تقلبات حادة أو مفاجئة قد يشهدها سعر الصرف.

لعب تحويلات المصريين بالخارج دورًا محوريًا ومهمًا في دعم الاحتياطي النقدي المصري واستقرار سعر الدولار، فوفقًا لبيانات البنك المركزي المصري، ارتفعت التحويلات بنسبة 28% خلال الفترة من يوليو إلى فبراير من العام المالي الحالي، لتصل إلى نحو 29.4 مليار دولار، مقارنة بنفس الفترة من العام المالي السابق. كما سجلت تحويلات المصريين بالخارج خلال شهر فبراير 2026 نحو 3.8 مليار دولار، بزيادة قدرها 25.7% مقارنة بنفس الشهر من العام الماضي، مما يعكس ثقة المغتربين المصريين في الاقتصاد الوطني وزيادة تدفقاتهم الدولارية.

وبلغت تحويلات المصريين بالخارج خلال عام 2025 بأكمله نحو 41.5 مليار دولار، وهو أعلى مستوى تاريخي تسجله البلاد على الإطلاق، مما يعزز بشكل كبير من استقرار سعر الدولار ويدعم استمرار العملة في مكاسبها مقابل العملات الأجنبية. وفي قطاع السياحة، أظهر تقرير البنك المركزي المصري تحسنًا قويًا وملحوظًا في الإيرادات السياحية، حيث ارتفعت الإيرادات بنسبة 16.3% لتصل إلى 16.7 مليار دولار خلال العام المالي 2024-2025، ويُعد هذا النمو المتسارع في القطاع السياحي أحد أهم مصادر دعم العملة الأجنبية للدولة، إلى جانب قناة السويس والاستثمار الأجنبي المباشر وتحويلات المصريين





ElBaladOfficial / 🏆 11. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

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