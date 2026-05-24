Saudi Riyal Exchange Rates Today: Terse Treads Ahead of Hajj Season

The Saudi Riyal experienced a retreat at the start of trading this week, failing to achieve thecanonical 14 sales and purchases across most banks even with an increase insupply. This trend is seen as a result of the beginning of the SaudiHajj 1447 Hijri season.

تراجع متوسط سعر الريال السعودي بمستهل تعاملات الأسبوع الجاري ليسجل دون الـ14 بيعا وشراء في معظم البنوك برغم زيادة الطلب عليه لنظرا لبدء موسم الحج 1447 هجريا ورصد موقع"صدى البلد" أسعار صرف الريال السعودي مقابل الجنيه المصري نهاية تعاملات اليوم الأحد 24 مايو 2026 وفقا لآخر تحديث للبنوك العاملة في مصر.

أسعار صرف الريال السعودى اليوم انخفض سعر صرف الريال السعودي مقابل الجنيه المصرى اليوم في بنك الأهلي الكويتي لنحو 13.95 جنيه للشراء و 13.98 جنيه للبيع. تراجع سعر صرف الريال السعودي مقابل الجنيه المصرى اليوم في بنك أبوظبي الإسلامي لنحو 13.93 جنيه للشراء و 13.96 جنيه للبيع. هبط سعر صرف الريال السعودي مقابل الجنيه المصرى اليوم في بنك إتش إس بي سي نحو 13.92 جنيه للشراء و 13.95 جنيه للبيع.

بلغ سعر صرف الريال السعودي مقابل الجنيه المصرى اليوم في المصرف العربي نحو 13.92 جنيه للشراء و 13.96 جنيه للبيع. ووصل سعر صرف الريال السعودي مقابل الجنيه المصرى اليوم في بنك التجارى الدولي CIB لنحو 13.91 جنيه للشراء و 13.95 جنيه للبيع. وتراجع سعر الريال السعودي مقابل الجنيه في بنك المصري الخليجي عند 13.91 جنيه للشراء و 13.96 جنيه للبيع..





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Saudi Riyal Exchange Rates Hajj Season Egypt Economic Report Al Ahram Arabic

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