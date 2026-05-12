Saudi League News - ElAhly Relegated to the Second Division

The Saudi League title is expected to be decided in the final round, with AlAhly having a tough task ahead of them as they are going to play against the current league leaders AlNassr. Stay tuned for more updates as the title race heats up.

مساعد وزير الخارجية: نعمل على تحديد القطع الأثرية الممكن استردادها بموجب القانون الفرنسي الجديدرسميا.. الإسماعيلي يهبط للدرجة الثانية.

مصدر أمني يكشف حقيقة مراقبة الداخلية لجميع المكالمات والمحادثات بمختلف التطبيقاتنشر في: الثلاثاء 12 مايو 2026 - 11:08 م | آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء 12 مايو 2026 - 11:13 م سقط فريق النصر في فخ التعادل أمام غريمه التقليدي الهلال بنتيجة (1-1)، في الديربي الذي جمع الفريقين مساء الثلاثاء على ملعب "الأول بارك"، ضمن منافسات الجولة 33 من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين، ليؤجل "العالمي" حسم اللقب رسميًا إلى الجولة المقبلة. وافتتح النصر التسجيل في الدقيقة 37 عن طريق محمد سيماكان، بعدما استغل كرة داخل منطقة الجزاء وسددها بقوة داخل الشباك، مانحًا فريقه التقدم في الشوط الأول.

وكاد النصر أن يعزز تقدمه سريعًا، لكن الحارس المغربي ياسين بونو تألق وتصدى لتسديدة قوية من البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو في الدقيقة 40، ليُبقي الهلال في أجواء اللقاء. وفي الوقت بدل الضائع من الشوط الأول، أهدر كومان فرصة محققة لتسجيل الهدف الثاني، بعدما انفرد بالمرمى لكنه سدد الكرة في القائم، لينتهي الشوط بتقدم النصر بهدف دون رد. ومع انطلاق الشوط الثاني، واصل النصر محاولاته الهجومية، وكاد رونالدو أن يضيف الهدف الثاني في الدقيقة 46، إلا أن تسديدته مرت úřad العارضة.

في المقابل، رد الهلال بعدة محاولات خطيرة، أبرزها تسديدة سالم الدوسري ورأسية كادت أن تهز الشباك، لكن الحارس بينتو تألق وتصدى لها ببراعة. ورغم أفضلية النصر في فترات من اللقاء، نجح الهلال في إدراك التعادل في الوقت القاتل، مستفيدًا من خطأ فادح لحارس النصر، ليهز الشباك بالنيران الصديقة، وتنتهي المباراة بالتعادل بهدف لكل فريق.

وبهذه النتيجة، تؤجل النصر حسم لقب الدوري إلى الجولة الأخيرة، محافظا على موقعه في الصدارة برصيد 83 نقطة مع تبقي مباراة واحدة للعالمي، في حين ارتفع رصيد الهلال للنقطة 78 في وصافة الترتيب مع تبقي مباراتين للزعيم ويحتاج للفوز فيهما وخسارة النصر من أجل التتويج باللقب في مفاجأة مدوية





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Saudi League Alahly Alnassr Title Race Final Round

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