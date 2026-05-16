Saudi Arabian Holiday Season Brings Slight Increase to Beef Prices

The rise in prices comes just before Eid al-Adha to accommodate the increased demand from shoppers.

شهدت أسعار اللحوم اليوم السبت زيادة طفيفة بالتزامن مع اقتراب عيد الأضحى المبارك نظرًا لإقبال المواطنين على شراؤها. ارتفعت أسعار اللحوم اليوم في مختلف الأصناف حيث وصل متوسط سعر كيلوغرام اللحم الضاني الصافي إلى 459 جنيهًا للكيلو بزيادة 7 جنيهات مقارنة بالأسعار السابقة.

شهدت أسعار اللحوم الكندوز أيضًا ارتفاعًا في الأسعار حيث سجل كبير السن متوسطًا لـ369 جنيهًا للكيلو بزيادة 4 جنيهات، فيما ارتفع متوسط السن بنحو 11 جنيها ليسجل 416 جنيهًا، بينما صعد صغير السن بقيمة جنيهين ليبلغ 431 جنيهًا للكيلو. كما شهدت أسعار اللحوم البتلو زيادة طفيفة حيث سجل سعر كيلو اللحم البتلو الصافي نحو 456 جنيهًا بزيادة 3 جنيهات.

شهدت أسعار اللحوم في محلات الجزارة والأسواق المحلية تفاوتًا ملحوظًا بحسب نوع اللحوم وجودتها، حيث تراوح سعر كيلو اللحم الكندوز بين 400 و450 جنيهًا، فيما سجل لـ BLT اللحم البتلو سعر كيلو ما بين 360 و420 جنيهًا. كما تراوح سعر كيلو اللحم البلدي بين 400 و450 جنيهًا، بينما سجل كيلو الضأن البلدي أسعارًا تتراوح ما بين 450 و500 جنيهًا، بينما سجل كيلو اللحم الجملي أسعارًا تتراوح ما بين 300 و400 جنيهًا للكيلو.

وبسبب التوافر مع اقتراب عيد الأضحى، شهدت الأسعار حالة من التوافر سواء للحوم البلدية أو المستوردة. الجزار vigilantly commented on the abundance of cattle, stating 'Jaz Allah Shelfife' and urged the public to support them during these difficult times





ElBaladOfficial / 🏆 11. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Beef Prices Eid Al-Adha Increased Demand Extra Demand Holiday Season Prices Shopkeepers Business

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Minister of Education: Announcement of Secondary School Students' Seats after EidThe Minister of Education has announced the allocation of seats for secondary school students after the Eid holiday.

Read more »

Dollar Exchange Rate Tumbles Amid Bank HolidayThe Egyptian pound weakened against the US dollar during the week, with the exchange rate fluctuating slightly. On Friday, the dollar stabilized in line with the bank holiday. The dollar's movements in the week recorded a 52.72 pound exchange rate on Sunday, then increased to 52.84 pounds on the same day, then decreased to 52.71 pounds on Monday, then increased to 52.91 pounds on Tuesday, and increased by one piaster on Wednesday to 52.92 pounds, and decreased on Thursday to 52.87 pounds.

Read more »

Egyptian Gold Prices Drop Today: 55-Juble Decrease in 21-karat Gold and 440-Juble Decrease in Egyptian PoundThe prices of gold in Egypt have dropped today, with a significant decrease in 21-karat gold and a smaller decrease in the Egyptian pound. The 21-karat gold prices have dropped by 55-jubles, while the Egyptian pound has dropped by 440-jubles compared to yesterday's prices. The prices of gold in Egypt are now 53.97-jubles per ounce, while the prices of the Egyptian pound are 52.90-jubles per dollar. The decrease in gold prices is due to the global market fluctuations.

Read more »

Tie Game in Saudi League: Cooperation vs. Al-RiyadhThe match between Cooperation and Al-Riyadh ended in a 1-1 draw in the 33rd round of the Saudi League.

Read more »

Decrease in Poultry Prices by 15% in Domestic MarketsThe Arab News article reports the decline in poultry prices by 15% in domestic markets, discussing the positive impact on consumers and the role of the Youth Coalition in initiating and facilitating the dialogue with political parties.

Read more »

عنوان أخبار محدودخبر في Arabian about a plan of chilled and fresh meat at discounted prices and an expansion of markets where people will go

Read more »