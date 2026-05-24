Teaching in the New Valley: The Beginning of Grading and Correction Work

The New Valley Education Department has announced the start of grading and correction work for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Exam 2025-2026. The exams for the First and Second Lower Secondary Schools and the Secondary School Transfer Courses were completed in recent days, with the grading and correction work starting today. The grading and correction work was carried out in a disciplined and peaceful manner, with the Education Department's Director General visiting a school in the city of Kharga to inspect the grading and correction work for the Second Lower Secondary School students. The grading and correction work was also carried out for the High School students and the Primary School students. The Education Department Director General expressed satisfaction with the smooth running of the exams and the absence of any obstacles or problems that could affect the exam process. He also expressed gratitude to all the relevant authorities, security forces, and medical personnel who participated in the exams, emphasizing the importance of cooperation and coordination in ensuring a safe and organized environment for the public during the holiday period.

شهدت محافظة الوادي الجديد عدة فعاليات على مدار الـ 24 ساعة الماضية كان من أهمها: تعليم الوادي الجديد يُعلن بدء أعمال التصحيح ورصد الدرجات أكد الدكتور إبراهيم قناوي، مدير مديرية التربية والتعليم بمحافظة الوادي الجديد، اليوم السبت، انتهاء أعمال امتحانات الصف الثاني الثانوي للعام الدراسي 2025 - 2026، بعد انتهاء امتحانات الصف الأول الثانوي وصفوف النقل بمختلف المراحل التعليمية خلال الأيام الماضية، وسط حالة من الانضباط والهدوء داخل اللجان.

جاء ذلك خلال الجولة التفقدية التي أجراها مدير المديرية بمدرسة الرسمية للغات بمدينة الخارجة، لمتابعة انتظام العمل بامتحانات نهاية العام الدراسي لطلاب الصف الثاني الثانوي، إلى جانب متابعة امتحانات المستوى الرفيع للمرحلة الابتدائية، والاطمئنان على توفير الأجواء المناسبة للطلاب داخل اللجان. وأشار الدكتور إبراهيم قناوي إلى أن الامتحانات سارت بصورة منتظمة منذ انطلاقها دون رصد أي معوقات أو مشكلات تؤثر على سير العملية الامتحانية، مؤكدًا أن غرفة العمليات الرئيسية بديوان عام المديرية، إلى جانب غرف العمليات الفرعية بالإدارات التعليمية الخمس، تابعت الامتحانات على مدار الساعة ولم تتلق أي شكاوى تتعلق باللجان أو أعمال الامتحانات.

وأوضح مدير التعليم بالمحافظة أن جميع المدارس التزمت بالتعليمات المنظمة لأعمال الامتحانات، مع توفير الهدوء والانضباط داخل اللجان، والتأكد من تطبيق الإجراءات اللازمة بما يحقق مبدأ تكافؤ الفرص بين الطلاب، مشيدًا بجهود الإدارات التعليمية ومديري المدارس والمعلمين والعاملين المشاركين في تنظيم الامتحانات. ووجه الدكتور قناوي خالص الشكر والتقدير لكافة الجهات التنفيذية والأمنية والصحية المشاركة في أعمال الامتحانات، مثمنًا حالة التعاون والتنسيق التي ساهمت في خروج الامتحانات بالشكل اللائق والمشرف، بما يعكس حالة الاستقرار والانضباط التي تشهدها المنظومة التعليمية بمحافظة الوادي الجديد.

وأكد وكيل وزارة التربية والتعليم بالمخافظة، استمرار المتابعة خلال الفترة المقبلة لأعمال التصحيح ورصد الدرجات، تمهيدًا لإعلان النتائج في المواعيد المحددة، مع الالتزام بالدقة والشفافية في أعمال التقدير تحقيقًا لمصلحة الطلاب





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Education Secondary School Leaving Certificate Exam Grading And Correction Work Inspection Cooperation Coordination Smooth Running Absence Of Obstacles Gratitude

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