The Clash Between Salafi Intellectuals and Modern Societies Seeking Innovation and Creativity in Religion and Life

The article discusses the conflict between Salafi intellectuals and modern societies that seek innovation and creativity in religion and life. It highlights that the concept of innovation in religion is called 'ijtihad', which is widely open in Islam, but Salafi scholars have closed it, narrowed the path, and added obstacles to it. They also added prohibitions and labeled it as 'innovation' or 'innovation'. The article argues that the Salafi scholars are merely followers and that imitation in art and religious sciences is against innovation. It also mentions that Islam was not revealed for a specific era and that its message remains relevant for all times. The article criticizes the Salafi scholars for trying to stop progress and innovation in religion and life and for claiming to be the only ones who understand the true meaning of religion and who are the only ones who can interpret it correctly.

الصدام بين العقل السلفي ومجتمعات حديثة تنشد التجديد وتسعى للإبداع في الدنيا والدين.. ملمح أساسي. وهم يتبرعون بالتفسير ثم يدمنون التبرير وفي النهاية يعلنون الوصاية.

الإبداع في الدين هو الاجتهاد. وباب الاجتهاد في الإسلام واسع مفتوح، لكن السلفيين أغلقوه، وضيقوا الممر إليه، ووضعوا في طريقه الحواجز والعراقيل وأضافوا إليه المحظورات ووصموه بالموبقات.. لأنهم مقلدون. والتقليد في الفنون كما في علوم الدين..

ضد الإبداع. لم ينزل الإسلام لعصر معين.. ولا أوقف رسالته على زمن بذاته. ومصالح المجتمعات في الرقي..

وتقدمها في الفنون.. لأن الإبداع رقي. يوقف الفكر السلفي الدنيا والدين على زمن الأقدمين.. كما لو كان يريد أن يدفع بالمستقبل إلى الوراء.

لا يرفع العقل السفلي فقط راية الله، لكن رجاله يحجزون لأنفسهم في مجتمعاتهم أماكن صفوة الحائزين وحدهم لأوامر الله.. وهم الصائنون الوحيدون لمقاصد شريعة الله. أي تعاون من أي نوع للعقل السلفي مع مجتمعات الحداثة والتجديد.. مستحيل.

وإذا كان السلفيون يرون أنهم أدرى المسلمين بشئون دنيا المسلمين.. أو أنهم وحدهم القيم على الدين القيم.. فهم يكذبون. لكنه ضد الازدواجية..

وضد الانتهازية.. وضد التحايل على الظرف وعلى المبدأ. تعاني التغيير.. وتعاني سوء التفسير..

وتعاني حتى وهي تعاني.. من قهوة الصباح حتى لقمة العشاء.. قبل النوم





ElwatanNews / 🏆 23. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Salafi Scholars Ijtihad Innovation In Religion Modern Societies Conflict Between Salafi Intellectuals And Mode Islam And Progress Salafi Scholars And Progress Salafi Scholars And Innovation In Religion

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

مينى كانترى مان 2027 تدخل السوق المصري بتقنيات متطورة وأسعار تبدأ من 3.52 مليون جنيهتعرض Stations the city car market in Egypt is welcoming the 2027 Mini Countryman, a sporty hatchback that combines a 2.0-liter turbo engine with 300 hp, advanced safety systems, and a host of comfort features. Positioned as a premium offering, the model comes in two trims priced at 3.52 and 3.75 million EGP, targeting affluent buyers seeking both performance and sophistication. The launch reflects broader trends in the automotive industry, from electric vehicle competition to shifting longevity benchmarks, as Tesla dethrones Mitsubishi and supercar theft mysteries persist.

Read more »

Broompton Saga 2027: New Features, Specifications, and PriceThe Egyptian car market is filled with various new car models for 2027, aiming to meet the demand of citizens for modern technology-equipped cars that align with the future of the automotive industry. Stellantis is preparing to launch 11 new models by 2030, with the dream of the 100s generation. The used prices of Jeep Liberty in Egypt are available for these models after the stabilization of the Egyptian car market, including the Proton Saga model 2027, which belongs to the sedan class. The dimensions of the Proton Saga model 2027 are 4331 mm in length, 1689 mm in width, 1491 mm in height, and have a wheelbase of 2465 mm. The engine of the Proton Saga model 2027 is a 1300 cc engine that produces 95 horsepower, requires 5.6 liters of fuel to cover a distance of 100 km/h, has a fuel tank capacity of 40 liters, and a torque of 120 Nm. The specifications of the Proton Saga model 2027 include an AUX input, a USB input, Bluetooth, a multifunction steering wheel, an ABS anti-lock braking system, driver and passenger airbags, an EBD (Electronic Brake-force Distribution) system, rear sensors, an anti-theft alarm, fog lights, a central locking system, a power sunroof, a touchscreen with a multi-touch screen, sporty tires, an anti-theft alarm, and a rear camera. The price of the Proton Saga model 2027 is sold in the Egyptian car market at a single price of 675,000 Egyptian pounds.

Read more »

New BMW X7 2027 Models Available in EgyptThe Egyptian car market is now stocked with new BMW X7 models for the 2027 model year, catering to the demand of citizens for modern technology-equipped cars that align with the future of the automotive industry. The BMW X7 2027 models are now available, including the BMW X7 SUV, which falls under the category of SUV sports cars with multiple uses.

Read more »

Family Building in Islam: Challenges and SolutionsThe Islamic approach to family building emphasizes the importance of the first family unit in building a society. It encourages a balanced and moderate approach to family life, rejecting extremism and glorifying the institution of marriage. The lecture highlighted the challenges faced by Muslim families in the modern era, such as the financial burden of marriage, the pressure to compare oneself to others, and the impact of technological and cultural changes. The speaker emphasized the need for awareness, self-control, and the promotion of values within the family to ensure the stability and success of the family unit.

Read more »

Land Rover Defender 2026 Unveiled: New SUV Model with Modern Design and New Front GrilleLand Rover has unveiled its new Defender model for 2026, which belongs to the SUV sports category. The Defender features a modern and attractive design and comes with a new front grille. The new Defender is expected to be launched in the 2027 model year.

Read more »