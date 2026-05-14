Thio Franken: Turkey and Ukraine are the only two countries that have understood the transformation of warfare. Belgium-Turkey relations and EU-Turkey relations are also discussed.

Belgian Defense Minister Thio Franken visited Turkey and met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He praised Turkey's progress in defense industries and military technology. The Belgian delegation held more than 100 meetings with Turkish companies and described their meetings in Istanbul and Ankara as fruitful. The Belgian delegation signed 37 agreements and memorandums of understanding in Istanbul and other documents in Ankara. The Belgian delegation, which includes more than 400 businessmen representing 200 Belgian companies, will continue its meetings until Thursday.

نتنياهو: صحتي ممتازة.. من زعموا أنني مريض بمرض عضال سوف يحاكمونشر في: الخميس 14 مايو 2026 - 11:52 ص | آخر تحديث: الخميس 14 مايو 2026 - 11:52 صقال وزير الدفاع البلجيكي ثيو فرانكن إن أساليب الحرب تغيَّرت بشكل جذري، وإن تركيا وأوكرانيا هما الدولتان الوحيدتان اللتان فهمتا هذا التحول.

وفي حديث للأناضول خلال زيارته إلى أنقرة ضمن وفد كبير لبلاده برئاسة الملكة البلجيكية ماتيلد، أشاد فرانكن بالتقدم الكبير الذي حققته تركيا في مجالات الصناعات الدفاعية والتكنولوجيا العسكرية. وأوضح أن الوفد البلجيكي أجرى أكثر من 100 اجتماع مع شركات ورجال أعمال أتراك، واصفا لقاءاتهم في إسطنبول وأنقرة بأنها"مثمرة جدا". وأشار إلى أن بلاده وقَّعت خلال الزيارة العديد من الاتفاقيات ومذكرات التفاهم، وأن زيارة شركة"بايكار" الرائدة في صناعة المسيرات كانت ناجحة جدا، إلى جانب لقاءات مع شركات دفاعية أخرى.

وأكد أن تركيا أصبحت من الدول التي غيَّرت عقيدة حلف الناتو العسكرية، إلى جانب أوكرانيا، بفضل التطور في مجالات الطائرات المسيَّرة، وأنظمة مكافحة الدرونات، والذكاء الاصطناعي، والبحث والتطوير. وأشار إلى أن بلجيكا تعمل حاليا على مشاريع كبرى في مجال أنظمة مكافحة الطائرات المسيَّرة، تتجاوز قيمتها مليار دولار، وأن هناك فرصا واسعة أمام الشركات التركية للمشاركة فيها. وأوضح أن تركيا وبلجيكا وقَّعتا خلال الزيارة الحالية 37 وثيقة واتفاقية في إسطنبول، إلى جانب وثائق أخرى في أنقرة.

وفي ما يتعلق بالعلاقات بين تركيا والاتحاد الأوروبي، أعرب فرانكن عن دعم بلاده لتحديث اتفاقية الاتحاد الجمركي بين الجانبين الموقعة عام 1995. والأحد، وصلت ملكة بلجيكا ماتيلد إلى تركيا برفقة وفد كبير يضم وزيري الخارجية والدفاع ومسؤولين آخرين، تلبية لدعوة من الرئيس رجب طيب أردوغان. ومن المقرر أن يواصل الوفد البلجيكي الذي يضم أكثر من 400 رجل أعمال يمثلون نحو 200 شركة بلجيكية، لقاءاته حتى اليوم الخميس. طلب قضائي فرنسي بكفّ التعقبات في قضية تحطم طائرة مصر للطيران عام 201





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Thio Franken Turkey Ukraine Warfare Transformation Defense Industries Military Technology Belgian-Turkish Relations EU-Turkey Relations Agreements Memorandums Of Understanding

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