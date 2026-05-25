Thai Police to Oppose Bail for 21 Foreigners Arrested in Illegal Business Operation Case

The Thai police is planning to oppose bail for 21 foreigners arrested in a case of illegal business operation on Koh Phangan island. The arrests were part of a nationwide crackdown targeting foreign nationals running businesses illegally by using Thai citizens as legal fronts and hiding the true ownership.

اتحاد منتجي الدواجن: زيادة الإنتاج وتراجع القوة الشرائية وراء انخفاض الأسعار مكتب المراجعة KPMG يتخارج من السوق المصري بعد شراكة امتدت لسنوات مع مكتب حازم حسن Police of Thailand to oppose bail for 21 foreigners arrested in illegal business operation case Bangkok Post reported that the Thai police is planning to oppose bail for 21 foreigners arrested in a case of illegal business operation on Koh Phangan island.

The arrests were part of a nationwide crackdown targeting foreign nationals running businesses illegally by using Thai citizens as legal fronts and hiding the true ownership. In the first phase of the operation on May 13, investigators raided five law firms, accounting offices, and seized documents for further investigation.

The second phase, which started on May 23, resulted in the arrest of 21 suspected foreigners and the seizure of 38 pieces of land valued at around 200 million baht for further examination. The nationalities of the detainees include four Israelis, four French, three Russians, Ukrainians, Africans, Slovakians, Australians, Turks, Germans, and Filipinos.

The police has so far arrested 21 suspects under 22 warrants and seized 38 pieces of land with a total area of approximately 38 rai and a value of around 200 million baht. The financial investigation showed that the registered Thai shareholder did not have the financial capacity to execute these investments, which the police considered clear evidence of illegal activities by the companies. The investigation is ongoing





Shorouk_News / 🏆 13. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Thai Police Bail Foreigners Illegal Business Operation Koh Phangan Island National Crackdown Law Firms Accounting Offices Seizure Of Documents Arrest Of 21 Suspects Seizure Of 38 Pieces Of Land Financial Investigation Registered Thai Shareholder Illegal Activities

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

المنافسة المصرية.. أسوأ أخطار للبشرية في القرن 21يتضمن هذا النص أخبارًا متنوعة عن التحديات التي تواجه مصر ومنافساتها الداخلية والخارجية، وكيف تبدو وكيف تبدو استعداده للتعامل معها.

Read more »

الذهب يتراجع 40 جنيها خلال أسبوع.. وعيار21 يسجل 6810 جنيهاتشهدت أسعار الذهب محليا تراجعًا بقيمة 40 جنيهًا خلال تعاملات الأسبوع الماضي ليصل جرام الذهب عيار 21، الأكثر تداولًا في مصر، إلى 6810 جنيهات، مقابل 6850 جنيهً

Read more »

أورايلي أفضل لاعب شاب في الدوري الإنجليزيتُوّج نيكو أوريلي بجائزة أفضل لاعب شاب في الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز لموسم 2025-2026، والمخصصة للاعبين تحت 21 عامًا، بعد المستويات المميزة التي قدمها مع مانشستر س

Read more »

تراجع سعر الجنيه الذهب في تعاملات اليوم السبت، يصل إلى 8000 جنيه في عيار 21The Egyptian pound weakens by approximately 100 pounds in the evening trading of today, Saturday, May 23, 2026, compared to what it was on Friday.

Read more »

تأجيل محاكمة المتهمين بقتل «تاجر الذهب» بالبحيرة لجلسة 21 يونيو للاستماع للطبيب الشرعيقررت محكمة جنايات مستأنف دمنهور، الدائرة الثانية، قبل قليل، برئاسة المستشار، عبد الرحيم على على مرسي عبد العال، تأجيل محاكمة المتهمين في القضية التي

Read more »

محكمة تايلاندية تنظر قضية 21 أجنبيا متهما بإدارة شركات وهميةتعتزم الشرطة التايلاندية تقديم طلب إلى محكمة مقاطعة ساموي، غدا الإثنين، لتمديد احتجاز 21 أجنبيا معارضةً الإفراج عنهم بكفالة، وذلك إثر اعتقالهم في قضية تشغيل و

Read more »