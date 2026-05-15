Tie Game in Saudi League: Cooperation vs. Al-Riyadh

The match between Cooperation and Al-Riyadh ended in a 1-1 draw in the 33rd round of the Saudi League.

حسم التعادل الإيجابي (1-1) مواجهة فريق التعاون أمام ضيفه الرياض، مساء الجمعة، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ33 من دوري روشن السعودي. إعلامي سعودي : محمد صلاح لن يناسب خطط دوري روشن المقبلةرونالدو لا يتوقف..

الهدف الـ100 في دوري روشن يشعل رحلة الأسطورة نحو إنجاز تاريخيصراع مشتعل على قمة روشن.. موعد مباراة الهلال والخليج في الدوري السعوديسباق اللقب يشتعل في دوري روشن .. الهلال يتمسك بحلم البطولة أمام الحزم.. والجولة 31 ترسم ملامح النهايةشوط أول حذر ودفاع منظمشهد الشوط الأول حذرًا واضحًا من الفريقين، مع محاولات هجومية محدودة وغياب الفاعلية أمام المرمى، لينتهي بالتعادل السلبي.

أهداف الشوط الثاني وإثارة كبيرةافتتح الرياض التسجيل عند الدقيقة 61 عبر لياندرو أنتونيس، قبل أن يرد التعاون سريعًا بركلة جزاء في الدقيقة 67 سجلها روجير فيرنانديز بنجاح، ليعيد المباراة إلى نقطة التعادل. بطاقات وتبديلات دون حسمواصل اللقاء إثارته في الدقائق الأخيرة مع بعض البطاقات الصفراء والتبديلات الفنية، لكن دون تغيير في النتيجة، لتنتهي المباراة بنتيجة (1-1).

ترتيب الفريقين بعد اللقاءرفع التعاون رصيده إلى 53 نقطة في المركز السادس، بينما وصل الرياض إلى 27 نقطة في المركز السادس عشر، ليبقى في صراع البقاء حتى الجولة الأخيرة، حيث يحتاج إلى الفوز وانتظار نتائج المنافسين للهروب من الهبوط





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Saudi League Cooperation Vs. Al-Riyadh Tie Game 1-1 Draw Goal Penalty Kick Last Minute Drama

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