Tips for a Healthy Bath Routine

Avoid taking a bath immediately after eating, especially if the meal is heavy or greasy. Also, avoid taking a bath in very hot water after being in the sun or after a long period of exposure. Instead, wait for a few minutes to allow your body temperature to adjust gradually.

يحذر عدد من الأطباء وخبراء الصحة من بعض العادات اليومية المرتبطة بالاستحمام، مؤكدين أن توقيت الاستحمام قد يؤثر بشكل مباشر على نشاط الدورة الدموية وصحة القلب والطاقة العامة للجسم، خاصة مع ارتفاع درجات الحرارة أو بعد تناول الطعام مباشرة.

أخطر وقت للاستحمام وفي هذا السياق، قال عبد الرحمن شمس خبير التغذية، إن اختيار الوقت المناسب للاستحمام لا يقل أهمية عن درجة حرارة المياه نفسها، موضحًا أن بعض الأوقات قد تشكل ضغطًا مفاجئًا على الجسم وتسبب الشعور بالإرهاق أو الدوخة لدى بعض الأشخاص. أخطر وقت للاستحماموأوضح الدكتور عبد الرحمن شمس أن الاستحمام مباشرة بعد تناول الطعام يُعد من أكثر الأوقات غير المناسبة، خاصة إذا كانت الوجبة دسمة أو كبيرة، لأن الجسم في هذه الحالة يكون منشغلًا بعملية الهضم ويضخ كميات أكبر من الدم إلى المعدة.

وأضاف أن الاستحمام بالماء الساخن بعد الأكل مباشرة قد يؤدي إلى اضطراب في عملية الهضم والشعور بالخمول أو الدوخة، وفي بعض الحالات قد يسبب هبوطًا مفاجئًا لدى الأشخاص الذين يعانون من انخفاض ضغط الدم. وأشار إلى أن الأفضل هو الانتظار لمدة تتراوح بين 30 دقيقة إلى ساعة بعد تناول الطعام قبل الاستحمام، حتى ينتهي الجسم من الجزء الأكبر من عملية الهضم.

الاستحمام بعد التعرض للشمسوأوضح خبير التغذية أن من الأخطاء الشائعة أيضًا الاستحمام بالماء البارد مباشرة بعد العودة من الخارج أو بعد التعرض الطويل للشمس، لأن التغير المفاجئ في درجة حرارة الجسم قد يؤدي إلى انقباض الأوعية الدموية بشكل سريع. وقال إن بعض الأشخاص قد يشعرون بصداع مفاجئ أو تشنجات عضلية نتيجة الانتقال السريع من حرارة مرتفعة إلى مياه شديدة البرودة، لذلك يُفضل الانتظار عدة دقائق حتى تهدأ حرارة الجسم تدريجيًا. هل الاستحمام ليلًا مضر؟

وأشار الدكتور عبد الرحمن شمس إلى أن الاستحمام ليلًا ليس ضارًا كما يعتقد البعض، بل قد يساعد على الاسترخاء وتحسين جودة النوم، خاصة عند استخدام الماء الفاتر. لكنه حذر من النوم مباشرة والشعر مبلل، لأن ذلك قد يزيد من الشعور بالصداع أو آلام الرقبة لدى بعض الأشخاص، خاصة في الأجواء الباردة أو مع تشغيل التكييف لفترات طويلة.

فوائد الاستحمام الصحيحوأوضح خبير التغذية أن الاستحمام بالطريقة الصحيحة يساعد على تحسين الدورة الدموية وتقليل التوتر وتنشيط الجسم، كما يساهم في التخلص من الإرهاق والعرق والبكتيريا المتراكمة على الجلد. ونصح بضرورة اختيار درجة حرارة معتدلة للمياه، وتجنب الإفراط في استخدام المياه الساخنة جدًا، لأنها قد تؤدي إلى جفاف الجلد وفقدان الزيوت الطبيعية الموجودة بالبشرة.

نصائح مهمة أثناء الاستحماموقدم الدكتور عبد الرحمن شمس مجموعة من النصائح المهمة للحفاظ على الصحة أثناء الاستحمام، أبرزها: * تجنب الاستحمام مباشرة بعد الأكل * عدم استخدام مياه شديدة البرودة بعد التعرض للشمس * عدم إطالة مدة الاستحمام بالماء الساخن * تجفيف الشعر جيدًا قبل النوم * شرب كمية كافية من المياه خاصة في الصيف * استخدام ماء فاتر للحفاظ على نشاط الجس





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