This news text provides tips and facts about sleep and dreams, including the benefits of saying a prayer before going to bed, the importance of maintaining a consistent sleep schedule, and the potential consequences of not getting enough sleep.

لا شك أن دعاء النوم في عشر ذي الحجة لتحقيق الأمنيات يعد من أفضل السُنن النبوية، والأدعية التي تجعلك تحوز خيري الدنيا والآخرة. الحرص على دعاء النوم يعد خير اتباع لسُنة رسول الله –صلى الله عليه وسلم- والذي أوصى وحث على المداومة على دعاء النوم ويزيد فضل هذه السُنة في الأشهر الحرم أي في شهر ذي الحجة ، ويزيد أكثر في العشر الأوائل من ذي الحجة ، من ثم فلا يمكن لعاقل تفويت دعاء النوم في عشر ذي الحجة لتحقيق الأمنيات لعل به يتغير قدرك إلى أجمله.

من ترك صلاة الجمعة بسبب النوم في عشر ذي الحجة.. احذر 3 عقوبات مضاعفةهل النوم على البطن حرام؟.. انتبه لـ 13 حقيقة لا يعرفها كثيرونانتبه لـ7 أفعال عند النوم حذر منها النبي.. تفتح عليك أبواب الجحيملماذا حذر رسول الله من النوم أمام المرآة؟..

اعرف السبب حرمة أم خرافةبـ5 آيات قبل النوم تنجو من المصائب وتستيقظ على فرج ورزق واسعهل النوم أثناء خطبة الجمعة يبطل الصلاة أو ينقص ثوابها؟.. انتبه لـ10 حقائقدعاء النوم في عشر ذي الحجةقد ورد دعاء النوم في عشر ذي الحجة في السُنة النبوية ، عن رسول الله -صلى الله عليه وسلم-، أنه من قال في دعاء قبل النوم : سُبْحـانَ اللهِ وَبِحَمْـدِ.

(100 مرة) حُطَّتْ خَطَايَاهُ وَإِنْ كَانَتْ مِثْلَ زَبَدِ الْبَحْرِ، لَمْ يَأْتِ أَحَدٌ يَوْمَ الْقِيَامَةِ بِأَفْضَلَ مِمَّا جَاءَ، بِهِ إِلَّا أَحَدٌ قَالَ مِثْلَ مَا قَالَ أَوْ زَادَ عَلَيْهِ





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Sleep Dreams Prayer Consistency Insufficient Sleep Consequences

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