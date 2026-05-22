Tomo Wicker: Divergent Indicators of US-Iran Negotiations

Former US National Security Advisor Tom Wicker expressed uncertainty about the current state of US-Iran negotiations, citing contradictory information received from an Iranian source regarding the absence of a deal so far, while postponing the visit of the Pakistani Army Chief to Iran. Wicker emphasized the role of Pakistan as a mediator while waiting for clearer indications from Iran regarding gradual reductions in differences. Furthermore, Wicker highlighted that the gap between the two parties is shrinking, but it does not necessarily mean the approach to a final agreement. He also mentioned the continued efforts of diplomatic channels and the complexity of the negotiations.

قال توم واريك النائب السابق لمستشار الأمن القومي الأمريكي، إن المؤشرات الحالية بشأن المفاوضات بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران تبدو متناقضة، خاصة بعد ما نقلته وكالة رويترز عن مصدر إيراني حول عدم التوصول إلى اتفاق حتى الآن، بالتزامن مع تأجيل زيارة قائد الجيش الباكستاني عاصم منير إلى طهران، مضيفًا أن الجانب الباكستاني يلعب دورًا في الوساطة لكنه ينتظر تلميحات أوضح من إيران بشأن تقليص الفجوات تدريجيًا.

حرب إيران تربك أوروبا.. فرنسا تخشى استنزاف احتياطي النفط وتؤجل القرار الحاسAMOSر الخارجية الأمريكي: ترامب غاضب من دول في الناتو بسبب حرب إيرانالجمهوريون بالنواب الأمريكي يؤجلون التصويت على صلاحيات الحرب مع إيرانالنائب السابق لمستشار الأمن القومي الأمريكي قال إن المسئولين الباكستانيين يحاولون الدفع نحو تسريع الاستجابة الإيرانية لما تطرحه الولايات المتحدة ووزارة الدفاع الأمريكية، مضيفًا أن الفجوة بالفعل تتقلص، لكنها لا تدل على اقتراب من اتفاق نهائي، كما أن التصريحات الصادرة من واشنطن وطهران تشيčeلممسك كل طرف بموقفه الحالي، رغم استمرار محاولات الوساطة السياسية والدبلوماسية.

تحدث واريك عن إمكانية توقيع «إطار للنوايا» بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، وهو مستوى أقل من الاتفاق الكامل، مشيرًا إلى أن الخطوة الأولى تتطلب جمع المفاوضين على طاولة واحدة، مما يسمح للدبلوماسيين في العاصمتين بسماع وجهات النظر بشكل مباشر والعمل على بناء تفاهم متسق بين الجانبين. وأكد النائب السابق لمستشار الأمن القومي الأمريكي أن الوصول إلى تفاهم حقيقي يتطلب من صناع القرار في الولايات المتحدة وإيران التخلي عن الشكوك المتبادلة، وبناء قدر أكبر من الثقة السياسية، وأن وجود العديد من الوسطاء بين الطرفين قد يساعد في تقريب وجهات النظر، لكنه شدد على أن نجاح أي تفاوض مرهون بوجود تواصل مباشر وإرادة سياسية واضحة للوصول إلى حل مشتر





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