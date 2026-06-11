Trumps's Escalation of Tensions with Iran

The escalation of tensions between the US and Iran, with the US considering additional strikes on Iranian infrastructure and Iran responding with military strikes on US bases in the region, raising concerns of a wider conflict and instability in the Middle East and global energy markets.

في تطور جديد ينذر بمزيد من التوتر في منطقة الشرق الأوسط، صعّد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب من لهجته تجاه إيران، معلنًا أن إدارته تدرس تنفيذ ضربات إضافية تستهدف البنية التحتية الإيرانية، في وقت تتواصل فيه المواجهات العسكرية والتجاذبات السياسية بين البلدين.

وتأتي هذه التصريحات وسط مخاوف متزايدة من انزلاق الأوضاع إلى مواجهة أوسع قد تؤثر على أمن المنطقة واستقرار أسواق الطاقة العالمية. ترامب: إيران أضاعت فرصة التفاوض خلال مقابلة هاتفية مع شبكة فوكس نيوز، أكد ترامب أن طهران تأخرت كثيرًا في التوصل إلى اتفاق كان يمكن أن يحقق لها مكاسب كبيرة، معتبرًا أن هذا التأخير ستكون له عواقب باهظة.

وأشار الرئيس الأمريكي إلى أنه بات قريبًا من إصدار أوامر بتنفيذ ضربات جديدة تستهدف منشآت حيوية داخل إيران، من بينها محطات توليد الكهرباء والجسور، في خطوة تعكس رغبة واشنطن في زيادة الضغط على القيادة الإيرانية. كما اتهم ترامب إيران باستغلال الولايات المتحدة خلال جولات التفاوض السابقة، معتبرًا أن الجانب الإيراني لم يُظهر الجدية المطلوبة للوصول إلى تفاهمات تنهي الأزمة المتصاعدة.

منشور ناري على 'تروث سوشيال' التصريحات جاءت بعد ساعات من نشر ترامب رسالة حادة عبر منصة 'تروث سوشيال', توعد فيها إيران ردًا قويًا عقب إسقاط مروحية أمريكية من طراز أباتشي بالقرب من مضيق هرمز. وقال ترامب في منشوره إن إيران 'تأخرت كثيرًا في التفاوض', مضيفًا أن الجيش الإيراني يعيش حالة من الفوضى وأن قدراته العسكرية تعرضت لضربات مؤثرة خلال الفترة الماضية.

كما استخدم الرئيس الأمريكي لغة هجومية شديدة، مؤكدًا أن طهران لم تعد تمتلك سوى الخطابات والتصريحات، في حين تواجه خسائر متزايدة على الأرض. تبادل للضربات العسكرية وكانت الولايات المتحدة قد نفذت، مساء الثلاثاء، ضربات وصفتها بالدفاعية ضد أهداف إيرانية، وذلك ردًا على حادث إسقاط المروحية الأمريكية. وفي المقابل، ردت إيران بإطلاق طائرات مسيرة وصواريخ استهدفت قواعد عسكرية تضم قوات أمريكية في البحرين والأردن والكويت، مما أدى إلى رفع مستوى التوتر الإقليمي إلى درجات غير مسبوقة.

ويخشى مراقبون أن يؤدي استمرار هذه الضربات المتبادلة إلى توسيع دائرة الصراع لتشمل أطرافًا أخرى في المنطقة، خاصة مع تزايد التحركات العسكرية في الخليج. فرصة أخيرة قبل استمرار القصف رغم التصعيد الحاد، أشار ترامب إلى وجود نافذة محدودة للحل السياسي، موضحًا أن مسؤولين إيرانيين كبارًا تواصلوا معه وطلبوا وقف العمليات العسكرية الأخيرة.

وأكد الرئيس الأمريكي أن القصف الأمريكي قد يتوقف قريبًا إذا تم التوصل إلى مذكرة تفاهم بين الجانبين، لكنه حذر في الوقت نفسه من أن العمليات العسكرية ستستمر خلال الساعات المقبلة إذا لم يتم إحراز تقدم ملموس على المسار الدبلوماسي. وكشف مراسل فوكس نيوز، تري ينجست، أنه تحدث مع ترامب أثناء وجوده في غرفة العمليات إلى جانب نائب الرئيس جي دي فانس وعدد من كبار المسؤولين الأمريكيين، حيث وصف الرئيس الأمريكي الوضع الحالي بأنه يمثل 'أكثر اتفاق لوقف إطلاق النار تعرض للانتهاك في تاريخ العالم'.

في ظل تبادل الرسائل العسكرية والسياسية بين واشنطن وطهران، تبدو المنطقة أمام مفترق طرق حاسم؛ فإما أن تنجح الاتصالات الدبلوماسية في احتواء الأزمة وفتح باب التفاهمات، أو أن تتجه الأمور نحو مرحلة أكثر خطورة من المواجهة المباشرة





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