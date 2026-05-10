Trump Expected to Withdraw More Troops from Europe, Including Italy

According to reliable sources, allies of the United States in Europe expect President Donald Trump to withdraw more troops from the continent after his announcement to withdraw 5000 soldiers from Germany. The world is facing two economic systems, and the summit between Trump and China reveals the contours of the future stage. Trump has pledged to Prime Minister Netanyahu not to give up on extracting enriched uranium from Iran. A fire broke out near Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, and fire departments are on the scene. A Lebanese health official reported that one person was killed and 13 others were injured in an Israeli airstrike on the town of Bdeys.

يتوقع حلفاء الولايات المتحدة في أوروبا أن يسحب الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب المزيد من القوات من القارة بعد إعلانه سحب 5000 جندي من ألمانيا، وفقًا لمصادر مطلعة.

العالم أمام نظامين اقتصاديين .. قمة ترامب والصين تكشف ملامح المرحلة المقبلةترامب يتعهد لنتنياهو بعدم التنازل عن إخراج اليورانيوم المخصب من إيرانحريق واسع قرب مطار شارل ديجول في باريس واستنفار فرق الإطفاءالصحة اللبنانية: شهيد و13 مصابًا في غارة إسرائيلية على بلدة بدياس. سيناريوهات أخرىوتشمل السيناريوهات الأخرى إنهاء الولايات المتحدة مشاركتها في بعض المناورات العسكرية، وتحويل قواتها من الدول التي لا ترضى عنها إلى دول أخرى تُعتبر أكثر دعماً للرئيس، وفقاً لمصادر مطلعة.

وتعود هذه الفكرة إلى ولاية ترامب الأولى، حين فكّر في إرسال المزيد من القوات إلى بولندا. قال بعض المراقبين إن توقعاتهم بشأن عمليات الانسحاب استندت إلى تصريحات ترامب العلنية والمحادثات التي أجراها مسؤولو الحلف مع نظرائهم الأمريكيين حول خططهم المستقبلية لحلف الناتو





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