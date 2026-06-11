Trump's Absence from Opening Match of 2026 World Cup Draws Attention to Toxic Online Debate

The article discusses the toxic online debates that often arise around controversial topics, where people resort to extreme behavior and language to defend their views. It highlights the importance of respectful and logical discussions, and the need to listen to others' perspectives before responding.

ترامب يغيب عن مباراة أمريكا الافتتاحية في كأس العالم 2026.. من البديل؟ غريبة جدًّا هذه الأجواء الحوارية المجتمعية الملتهبة المحتقنة التي تحيط بكل قضية فيها رأي ورأي آخر، أو مواقف مختلفة.

والأغرب هو أن هذه السخونة المرضية سببها ليس القضية نفسها، بقدر ما تتعلق بطريقة «الحوار» وأسلوب «النقاش». والحقيقة أن ما يجري لا هو بالحوار أو النقاش، فما سبق يتطلب أن يستمع الشخص أو الأشخاص لما يتم طرحه، والتمعن فيما يقال، والتفكير فيه، ثم الرد عليه بحجة المعلومة وبرهان المعرفة والرأي أو الموقف الذي تكون بناء عليهما بشكل يجعله رأيًا «ماسك نفسه».

أما ما يجري من خناقات الكلاب، ومعارك «الطيبات»، ومنازلات حول الإناث، وتقطيع هدوم بسبب النقاب، ولكمات وركلات تتعلق بـ«بالطو الناني»، واغتيالات معنوية ونظرية بسبب الموقف من الاتجار بالجنس وغيرها الكثير، فهو ليس نقاشًا أو تبادلًا لوجهات نظر لا سمح الله. هو عراك لأجل العراك. لا هذا يسمع، ولا ذاك يعقل، ولا هذا أو ذاك يعطي نفسه فرصة ليسمع ما لدى الآخر من فكرة أو حجة قبل أن يرد.

هذا التطرف في اعتناق الفكرة، والتشدد في الدفاع عنها، والمغالاة في رفض طرح أي بدائل أو وجهات نظر أخرى لا تعكس سوى ضحالة شديدة، وضعف جارف، وقلق رهيب، وانعدام ثقة مذهل





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Toxic Online Debates Respectful Discussions Listening To Others Defending Views Respectful Language

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