Understanding the Significance of Second Days of Eid al-Adha

Explore the reasons behind the prohibition of fasting on the second days of Eid al-Adha and the significance of the day known as 'Al-Qir'.

مع بداية أيام التشريق وانتهاء صلاة عيد الأضحى 2026 المبارك يتساءل كثيرون عن حكم صيام ثاني أيام عيد الأضحى، ولماذا نهى النبي صلى الله عليه وسلم عن صيام يوم القر، كما يبحث كثيرون أيضا عن سبب تسمية هذا اليوم بهذا الاسم.

يوم القر هو أحد أيام شهر ذي الحجة، ويأتي بعد يوم النحر مباشرة، ويرتبط بأعمال الحجاج في منى، كما وردت فيه فضائل عظيمة في السنة النبوية نتعرف عليها في السطور التالية. حكم صيام ثاني أيام عيد الأضحى: نهى الشرع الشريف عن صيام ثاني أيام عيد الأضحى لأنه يوم من أيام التشريق، وقد نهى الرسول صلى الله عليه وسلم عن صيام هذه الأيام؛ إذ ورد عَنْ نُبَيْشَةَ الْهُذَلِيِّ رضي الله عنه قَالَ: قَالَ رَسُولُ اللَّهِ صَلَّ اللَّهُ عَلَيْهِ وَسَلَّمَ: «أَيَّامُ التَّشْرِيقِ أَيَّامُ أَكْلٍ وَشُرْبٍ وَذِكْرٍ لِلَّهِ».

وقد وضحت السنة النبوية فضل ثاني أيام عيد الأضحى المعروف باسم يوم القر حيث يبيِّن هذا حديث نبوي عَنْ عَبْدِ اللَّهِ بْنِ قُرْطٍ، عَنِ النَّبِيِّ صَلَّى اللهُ عَلَيْهِ وَسَلَّمَ قَالَ: «إِنَّ أَعْظَمَ الْأَيَّامِ عِنْدَ اللَّهِ تَبَارَكَ وَتَعَالَى يَوْمُ النَّحْرِ، ثُمَّ يوم القَّرِّ». لماذا سمي أول أيام عيد الأضحى بالحج الأكبر؟.. اعرف السبب وأهم أعماله: يعشن المصلين فرحة عيد الأضحى بالساحات والمساجد.

السبب في تسمية ثاني أيام عيد الأضحى بـ يوم القر: سبب تسمية يوم القَّرِّ بهذا الاسم، يرجع إلى أن ثاني أيام عيد الأضحى هو الغد من يوم النحر؛ لأن الناس يقرون فيه بمنى؛ أي يسكنون ويقيمون فيه بمنى بعد أن يفرغوا من طواف الإفاضة والنحر ويستريحوا





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Eid Al-Adha Second Days Al-Qir Prohibition Of Fasting Significance

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