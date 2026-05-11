Union European Council Meeting Discusses Key Issues Including Sanctions on Israeli Settlers, Support for Ukraine, and Developments in the Middle East and Maritime Security

The Union European Council meeting, chaired by Kaja Kallas, is expected to focus on several critical issues, including the imposition of sanctions on Israeli settlers. The meeting is also expected to discuss the situation of Ukrainian children who have been forcibly relocated to Russia, with the European Union aiming to strengthen international action on this matter. Additionally, the council is expected to address developments in the Middle East, maritime security in the Red Sea and the Strait of Hormuz, and the possibility of expanding the EU's mission to protect ships.

أكد عمرو المنيري، مراسل"القاهرة الإخبارية" من بروكسيل، أن اجتماع مجلس الشؤون الخارجية للاتحاد الأوروبي، برئاسة كايا كالاس، يناقش عدة ملفات رئيسية، أبرزها فرض عقوبات على المستوطنين الإسرائيليين، وسط توقعات بأن تقتصر الإجراءات على إدراج أسماء وكيانات دون اتخاذ خطوات أوسع ضد إسرائيل.

رئيس الوزراء يفتتح مصنع شركة للصناعات الهندسية بالسادس من أكتوبر، حيث تبدأ قوة عاملة النواب مناقشة مد دورة مجالس المنظمات النقابية العمالية 6 أشهر. التخطيط: نستهدف 3.7 تريليون جنيه استثمارات كلية في خطة 2026/2027. بعد عملية التجميل.. داليا البحيري كأنها في العشرينات في آخر ظهور.

الاجتماع يعكس استمرار دعم الاتحاد الأوروبي لأوكرانيا في حربها مع روسيا، بمشاركة وزير الخارجية الأوكراني، إلى جانب تصعيد ملف الأطفال الأوكرانيين الذين تم نقلهم إلى روسيا، حيث تسعى بروكسل إلى تعزيز التحرك الدولي بشأنه. وزراء الخارجية الأوروبيين يبحثون أيضًا تطورات الشرق الأوسط وتأمين الملاحة في البحر الأحمر ومضيق هرمز، مع احتمالات توسيع المهمة الأوروبية لحماية السفن. عقد اجتماع رفيع المستوى مع وزير الخارجية السوري بحضور مسؤولين أوروبيين بارزين لبحث تطورات الملف السوري





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Union European Council Kaja Kallas Israeli Settlers Ukrainian Children Middle East Maritime Security

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