Union European Official Warns of Russian Missile Tests, Calls for Increased Defense Spending

Kay Calas, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, warned of the possibility of Russian missile tests in Europe before a meeting of defense ministers. She emphasized the need for increased defense spending amid tensions with Russia. Meanwhile, the Russian president invited his former teacher to a dinner at the Kremlin, and the winners of the Arab League's creativity award were announced.

حذرت كايا كالاس، الممثلة العليا للاتحاد الأوروبي للشؤون الخارجية والسياسة الأمنية، اليوم الثلاثاء من إمكانية قيام الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين باختبار دفاعات أوروبا، وذلك قبل اجتماع وزراء دفاع الاتحاد الأوروبي.

تابعت بأن وكالة الدفاع الأوروبية ستتخذ قرارًا بشأن تدابير تهدف إلى تعزيز الوكالة مع التركيز على زيادة الإنتاج الدفاعي. وأعلنت عن زيادة الإنفاق الدفاعي في ظل استمرار التوترات مع روسيا. رئيس شينخوا: المرحلة الراهنة تتطلب شراكة عربية صينية أكثر عمقاوفاء بوتين.. الرئيس الروسي يدعو معلمته السابقة إلى عشاء خاص بالكرملين..

إعلان الفائزين بجائزة"عبدالعزيز سعود البابطين للإبداع" من الجامعة العربية.. أبو الغيط يدعو لنظام عالمي أكثر عدالة.. الاحتلال يزعم قتله عشرات من مقاومي حزب الله بـ100 موقع.. وتقنية جديدة لوقف المسيرات..

زعيم حزب الله يحدد 5 نقاط للتفاوض بين لبنان والاحتلال.. بابا الفاتيكان يشيد بدور الأردن في دعم اللاجئين وتعزيز الحوار الإنساني.. أبو الغيط يؤكد أهمية الدعم الصيني للقضايا العربية ورفضه أزدوجية المعايير الدولية.. الخارجية الأمريكية: مكافأة 15 مليون دولار مقابل معلومات عن مصادر تمويل الحرس الثوري..

هامة الغربة.. مقتل شاب مصري في إيطاليا بطعنة غادرة في القلب| تفاصي





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Kay Calas Russian Missile Tests Defense Spending Russian President Former Teacher Arab League's Creativity Award Defense Ministers Russian-EU Relations Energy Crisis Russian-Ukrainian Relations

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