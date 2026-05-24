University of Alexandria Honors Students with International Awards

The University of Alexandria honored students from the Faculty of Sport with international awards, recognizing their outstanding achievements and raising the university's and Egypt's reputation in international sports competitions.

كرّم مجلس جامعة الإسكندرية، في جلسته المنعقدة برئاسة الدكتور أحمد عادل عبد الحكيم، طلاب وطالبات كلية علوم الرياضة للبنين والبنات الحاصلين على بطولات دولية، تقديرًا للإنجازات المتميزة التي حققوها ورفعهم اسم مصر والجامعة في المحافل الرياضية الدولية.

الجامعة تفخر بما يحققه أبناؤها من إنجازات مشرفة على المستويات الدولية، مشيرًا إلى أن هذه النجاحات تمثل ثمرة للموهبة والالتزام والعمل الجاد، وتعكس جودة منظومة الرعاية والدعم التي تقدمها الجامعة لطلابها في مختلف المجالات. برلماني: كلمة الرئيس في يوم إفريقيا دعوة لإعادة تشكيل النظام الإفريقي على أسس الشراكة والنهضة. الكشف عن فينفاست 2026 VF8 الجديدة كلياً.. كم يبلغ سعرها؟.

رفعت فياض: كثافة الفصول في مصر 43 طالبًا.. وإعادة استغلال الفصول غير المستخدمة توفر 20% من الاحتياجات. حزب الله يستهدف قوة إسرائيلية داخل غرفة في بلدة البياضة جنوب لبنان. والطلاب المكرمون هم: * الطالب فارس محمد أحمد عبد الباقي، حصل على الميدالية الذهبية في الكاراتية في بطولة شمال إفريقيا .

* الطالب محمد عبد النبي حجازي حصل على الميدالية الذهبية في المصارعة في بطولة إفريقيا للمصارعة. * الطالب عمر خالد عبد الله حصل على الميدالية الذهبية في بطولة الجائزة الكبرى بتركيا، ببطولة شمال إفريقيا الكاراتية، والمركز الخامس في البطولة الدولية العالمية بالإمارات. * الطالب أحمد بدوي جابر حسين، حصل على الميدالية الذهبية في Power Liftin لعام ٢٠٢٦. * الطالب محمد أشرف محمد سعيد حصل على الميدالية الذهبية بطوله كأس العالم فيPower Lifting.

* الطالب عمر محمد العربي حصل على الميدالية الذهبية في بطولة إفريقيا للجمباز. * الطالب السيد عطية حصل على الميدالية الذهبية في رفع الأثقال ببطولة إفريقيا. * الطالبة ملك أحمد محمد حسن حصلت على الميدالية الذهبية في بطولة إفريقيا للمصارعه النسائيه ٢٠٢٦. * الطالبة شهد حاتم عبد النبي حصلت على الميدالية الذهبية في بطولة إفريقيا للمصارعة النسائية .

* الطالبة منه الله حمدي محمد مصطفى، حصلت على الميدالية الفضية في بطولة إفريقيا للمصارعة النسائية. * الطالبة هبه صبري عبد النبي حصلت على الميدالية البرونزية في بطولة إفريقيا للمصارعة النسائية





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University Of Alexandria Faculty Of Sport International Awards Outstanding Achievements International Sports Competitions

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