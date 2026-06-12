US Administration Unveils Proposed Deal with Iran, Signaling Possible End to Tensions

The US administration has revealed preliminary details of a potential agreement with Iran, indicating a growing likelihood of a comprehensive understanding aimed at resolving escalating tensions between the two countries and opening a new chapter in their political and security relations. The proposed accord includes fundamental commitments that Iran has agreed to, such as the renunciation of sensitive nuclear materials, the dismantling of its nuclear program, and the commitment to not supporting terrorist organizations listed by the US. The agreement is structured on the principle of 'performance for benefits,' ensuring that Iran does not receive any economic or frozen assets before fulfilling its obligations and verifying compliance. Key provisions of the agreement include the removal or destruction of nuclear materials held by Iran, the dismantling of infrastructure related to its nuclear program, and the guarantee of free navigation and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz for international trade. Additionally, the agreement will continue financial sanctions until Iran's full compliance is confirmed. Meanwhile, Iranian officials have emphasized the need for the release of frozen Iranian assets as a prerequisite for finalizing any comprehensive agreement. Iran has repeatedly denied allegations of financing militant groups in the region, viewing these claims as part of the existing political disputes between the two countries.

كشفت إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب، عن ملامح اتفاق مرتقب مع إيران، في وقت تتزايد فيه المؤشرات على اقتراب الطرفين من التوصل إلى تفاهم شامل يهدف إلى إنهاء التوترات المتصاعدة بينهما، وفتح الباب أمام مرحلة جديدة من العلاقات السياسية والأمنية.

ونقلت شبكة CNN، عن مسؤول رفيع في الإدارة الأمريكية، قوله: إن الاتفاق المقترح يتضمن مجموعة من الالتزامات الأساسية التي وافقت عليها طهران، وفي مقدمتها، التخلص من المواد النووية الحساسة، وتفكيك البرنامج النووي الإيراني، إضافة إلى التزام بعدم تمويل الجماعات التي تصنفها الولايات المتحدة كمنظمات إرهابية. وأوضح المسؤول، أن الاتفاق يقوم على مبدأ 'الأداء مقابل المكاسب', بحيث لا تحصل إيران على أي امتيازات اقتصادية أو أموال مجمدة قبل تنفيذ التزاماتها والتحقق منها.

وبحسب المسؤول الأمريكي، تشمل البنود الرئيسية للاتفاق، إزالة أو تدمير المواد النووية الموجودة لدى إيران، وتفكيك البنية التحتية المرتبطة بالبرنامج النووي، وضمان حرية الملاحة وإعادة فتح مضيق هرمز أمام حركة التجارة الدولية. كما ينص الاتفاق على استمرار العقوبات المالية إلى حين التأكد من التزام طهران الكامل بما تم الاتفاق عليه. وفي المقابل، سبق لمسؤولين إيرانيين أن أكدوا أن 'الإفراج عن الأموال الإيرانية المجمدة يمثل مطلباً أساسياً قبل إبرام أي اتفاق نهائي'.

كما نفت طهران مراراً، الاتهامات الأمريكية المتعلقة بتمويل جماعات مسلحة في المنطقة، معتبرة أن هذه المزاعم تندرج ضمن الخلافات السياسية القائمة بين الطرفين. ترامب يناقش مع نتنياهو التطورات الخاصة بالاتفاق مع إيرانسفير أنقرة بالقاهرة ينعى الدكتورة ماجدة مخلوف بقسم اللغة التركية بجامعة عين شم





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