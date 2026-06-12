US Plans Major Cuts to NATO Forces in Europe

The New York Times reports that the United States is planning a significant reduction in the number of aircraft and naval vessels deployed by NATO in Europe, reflecting the acceleration of President Donald Trump's efforts to reduce the security guarantees provided by the United States to its European allies over the past eight decades. The newspaper quotes senior European officials who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, who stated that the decision was communicated to allies through a confidential letter in June. According to the report, the proposed cuts will limit NATO's ability to conduct long-range strikes and surveillance operations, including a reduction in the number of Eurofighter Typhoons and F-15 Eagles assigned to European missions from around 150 to 100. The plan also includes a decrease in the number of naval reconnaissance aircraft from 26 to 15 and the withdrawal of all eight airborne early warning and control aircraft previously available for operations in Europe. The newspaper also mentions that the United States plans to redeploy a capable missile cruiser and an aircraft carrier, as well as several naval vessels and dozens of aircraft associated with their missions, and re-deploy one of the two strategic bomber wings previously assigned to European defense. The report warns that any sudden reduction in American forces and capabilities may affect NATO's ability to monitor Russian submarine movements or conduct long-range strikes using cruise missiles against targets in Russian territory, posing additional challenges to NATO's operational capabilities in Europe.

كشفت صحيفة نيويورك تايمز أن الولايات المتحدة تعتزم خفضا كبيرا في عدد الطائرات والسفن الحربية التي تضعها تحت تصرف حلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو) في أوروبا، في خطوة تعكس تسارع جهود إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب لتقليص المظلة الأمنية التي وفرتها واشنطن لحلفائها الأوروبيين على مدى نحو ثمانية عقود.

ونقلت الصحيفة عن مسئولين أوروبيين رفيعي المستوى، اطلعا على الخطة وطلبا عدم الكشف عن هويتيهما نظراً لحساسية الموضوع، أن القرار أُبلغ إلى الحلفاء مطلع يونيو الجاري من خلال وثيقة خطية اطلعت الصحيفة على أجزاء منها. ووفقاً للتقرير، فإن التقليصات المزمع تنفيذها ستحد من قدرة الناتو على تنفيذ ضربات بعيدة المدى وعمليات الاستطلاع والمراقبة، وتشمل خفض عدد مقاتلات إف-16 و إف-15 إي المخصصة للعمليات الأوروبية من نحو 150 طائرة إلى 100 طائرة.

كما تتضمن الخطة تقليص عدد طائرات الاستطلاع البحري من 26 إلى 15 طائرة، وسحب جميع طائرات التزود بالوقود جواً الثماني التي كانت متاحة سابقاً للعمليات في أوروبا. وأضافت الصحيفة أن الولايات المتحدة تعتزم أيضاً إعادة تخصيص غواصة قادرة على إطلاق الصواريخ وحاملة طائرات، إلى جانب عدد من السفن الحربية وعشرات الطائرات المرتبطة بمهام الحاملة، فضلاً عن إعادة نشر إحدى مجموعتي القاذفات الاستراتيجية اللتين كانتا مخصصتين للدفاع عن أوروبا.

وأشارت إلى أن وزارة الدفاع الأمريكية (البنتاجون) رفضت التعليق على الأرقام الواردة في الوثيقة، مكتفية بالإشارة إلى بيان صادر عن القيادة الأمريكية في أوروبا الأسبوع الماضي تحدث بصورة عامة عن نية واشنطن تقليص التزاماتها العسكرية في القارة. وذكرت الصحيفة أن هذه التفاصيل، التي كان موقع صحيفة دي فيلت الألمانية قد أورد بعضها في وقت سابق، تقدم أوضح صورة حتى الآن لحجم التقليص الذي تعتزم إدارة ترامب إدخاله على التزامها تجاه الحلف الأطلسي.

ويُنظر إلى الناتو، الذي تأسس عقب الحرب العالمية الثانية، باعتباره الركيزة الأساسية لأمن أوروبا وردع روسيا، بينما ترى الدول الأوروبية الأعضاء أن المساهمة العسكرية الأمريكية تظل عنصراً محورياً في قدرات الحلف الدفاعية. وبحسب التقرير، لم يعلن البنتاجون حتى الآن جدولاً زمنياً لتنفيذ الخطة، إلا أن مسئولين أمريكيين أشاروا إلى أن الإجراءات قد تدخل حيز التنفيذ في وقت قريب جداً، وبوتيرة أسرع مما كانت تستعد له الحكومات الأوروبية.

وحذرت الصحيفة من أن أي خفض مفاجئ للقوات والقدرات الأمريكية قد يؤثر على قدرة الناتو على مراقبة تحركات الغواصات الروسية أو تنفيذ ضربات بعيدة المدى باستخدام صواريخ توماهوك ضد أهداف داخل الأراضي الروسية، ما قد يفرض تحديات إضافية على القدرات العملياتية للحلف في أوروبا





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