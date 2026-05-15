Woman in Menia Suffers Harassment, Faces Charges for Creating Fake Social Media Accounts and Sharing Photos

A woman in Menia, a province in Egypt, has reported being harassed and facing charges for creating fake social media accounts and sharing photos of herself with a man. The police have identified the perpetrator and are investigating the case.

هز مقطع فيديو وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي في محافظة المنيا بعدم أعلنت فتاة عن تضررها من فبركة صور لها مع شاب. الداخلية رصدت البدابة كانت من خلال رصد وزارة الداخلية مقطع فيديو تم تداوله بمواقع التواصل الإجتماعى تضررت خلاله القائمة على النشر من قيام أحد الأشخاص وفتاة بإنشاء صفحات وهمية بمواقع التواصل الإجتماعى ونشر صور خادشة مفبركة لها بالذكاء الإصطناعى بالمنيا.

الداخلية تحدد القائمة على نشر الفيديو بالفحص أمكن تحديد القائمة على النشر (مقيمة بدائرة مركز شرطة العدوة بالمنيا) وبسؤالها إتهمت أحد الأشخاص (يعمل حالياً خارج البلاد) بإنشاء صفحات وهمية بأحد التطبيقات بمواقع التواصل الإجتماعى ونشر صور خادشة مفبركة لها بالذكاء الإصطناعى لسابقة تقدمه لخطبتها ورفضها ذلك وعلمه بخطبتها من آخر ، وأضافتها بتضررها من إحدى الفتيات لقيامها بتصويرها دون علمها إبان تواجدها بدائرة المركز وإكتشافها بقيامها بإرسال الصور للمشكو فى حقه.

الداخلية تحدد المتهمين وتضبطهم أمكن تحديد وضبط المشكو فى حقها (طالبة – مقيمة بدائرة المركز) وشريكها هارب خارج مصر وكان يعمل على تحريضها ودفعها لفبركة الفيديوهات للفتاة اعترافات الطالبة المتهمة وبمواجهتها أقرت بإرتكاب الواقعة على النحو المشار إليه لقيام المشكو فى حقها بالتواصل معها عبر أحد التطبيقات وإيهامها بأنه صديق والدها وأن الشاكية تقوم بالإساءة له ولأهليتها عبر مواقع التواصل الإجتماعى وطلب منها تتبعها وتصويرها للإنتقام منها وتم إتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية





ElBaladOfficial / 🏆 11. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Harassment Fake Social Media Accounts Photos Woman In Menia Egypt Police Investigation

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