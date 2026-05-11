Works Equaling Hajj and Umrah Rewards in Islamic Tradition

The text discusses the search for works that equal the rewards of Hajj and Umrah for Muslims, especially those who cannot perform the Hajj due to financial or health reasons. The text highlights the works mentioned in the Islamic tradition that grant significant rewards, such as the obligatory charity for the disabled in Hajj, the ten-part recitation of the good deeds, the permissibility of converting Zakat to eye-catching items, and the rules for re-attiring for Hajj. The text also mentions the ruling on the validity of Hajj for minors and the works that equal the rewards of Hajj and Umrah.

يبحث كثير من المسلمين عن أعمال تعادل أجر الحج والعمرة، خاصة لمن لم يتمكن من أداء المناسك بسبب ظروفه المادية أو الصحية، وقد جاءت السنة النبوية بعبادات وأعمال صالحة تمنح عليها صاحبها ثوابا عظيما قد يصل إلى أجر الحج أو العمرة، ويرغب عدد كبير من الناس في معرفة أعمال لها ثواب الحج وعبادات تعادل العمرة لما تمثله من فرصة عظيمة لنيل الأجر ورفع الدرجات وفي السطور التالية نتعرف على أبرز هذه الأعمال.

أعمال تعادل أجر الحج والعمرة في السنة النبوية الإفتاء توضح الفدية الواجبة على لبس الحذاء الطبي للمحرم المعاق في الحج والحسنة بعشر أمثالها.. الإفتاء توضح حكم قراءة القرآن بنية جلب الرزقهل تحويل زكاة المال لسلع عينية جائز؟.. الإفتاء: على المزكي اختيار الأنفع للفقراءوالافتاء توضح كيفية إعادة الإحرام للحجكيف ينال المسلم أجر الحج دون مشقة





ElBaladOfficial / 🏆 11. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Islamic Tradition Works That Equal Rewards Of Hajj And Umrah Obligatory Charity For The Disabled In Hajj Ten-Part Recitation Of Good Deeds Permissibility Of Converting Zakat To Eye-Catc Rules For Re-Attiring For Hajj Validity Of Hajj For Minors Works That Equal Rewards Of Hajj And Umrah

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