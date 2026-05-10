Work Minister Meets D.C. Directorate Leaders

Work Minister Hassan Raddad held a wide-ranging meeting with D.C. Directorate leaders to review the implementation of the Ministry's plans on the ground and strengthen direct communication with the executive bodies in the governorates, ensuring the development of the work and services provided to citizens.

واصل وزير العمل حسن رداد لقاءاته الدورية مع مديريات العمل بالمحافظات، حيث عقد اليوم اجتماعًا موسعًا مع قيادات مديرية عمل الدقهلية، في إطار متابعة تنفيذ خطط الوزارة على أرض الواقع، وتعزيز التواصل المباشر مع الأجهزة التنفيذية بالمحافظات، بما يضمن تطوير منظومة العمل والخدمات المقدمة للمواطنين.

واستمع الوزير، خلال اللقاء، إلى عرضٍ تفصيلي حول قوة العمل بالمحافظة، وآليات تنفيذ خطط الوزارة في عدد من الملفات الحيوية، من بينها التدريب المهني من أجل التشغيل، وتوفير فرص العمل للشباب، وتعزيز علاقات العمل داخل المنشآت الصناعية والاستثمارية، فضلًا عن جهود المديرية في دعم الفئات الأكثر احتياجًا، وفي مقدمتها المرأة، وذوو الهمم، والعمالة غير المنتظمة... أكد الوزير أن الدولة المصرية، بقيادة فخامة الرئيس عبد الفتاح السيسي، تولي اهتمامًا بالغًا ببناء الإنسان وتوفير حياة كريمة للمواطن، مشددًا على أن"خدمة المواطن بشكل لائق وكريم هدفنا الأول، وأن معيار النجاح الحقيقي لأي مسؤول هو قدرته على تلبية احتياجات المواطنين بسرعة وكفاءة واحترام.

وأشار الوزير إلى أهمية التعاون والتنسيق المستمر مع شركاء العمل والإنتاج داخل المحافظة، لتحقيق أهداف الوزارة في دعم سوق العمل، وزيادة معدلات التشغيل، وتحقيق الاستقرار داخل مواقع العمل والإنتاج، بما ينعكس على دعم الاقتصاد الوطني وتشجيع الاستثمار... كما استعرض اللقاء إمكانيات مديرية عمل الدقهلية، والتي تضم 6 مناطق عمل، إلى جانب مراكز ووحدات تدريب مهني ثابتة ومتنقلة، مؤكدًا ضرورة الاستفادة القصوى من تلك الإمكانيات في الوصول إلى الشباب داخل القرى والمراكز، وربط التدريب باحتياجات سوق العمل الفعلية...

هنا وجّه الوزير بسرعة تنفيذ رؤية الوزارة نحو التحول الرقمي والميكنة، وتطوير أساليب العمل داخل المديريات، بما يسهم في تبسيط الإجراءات، وتحسين مستوى الخدمات، وتحقيق أعلى درجات الكفاءة والشفافية، مؤكدًا أن المرحلة الحالية تتطلب أداءً ميدانيًا حقيقيًا، وتواجدًا فعالًا بين المواطنين ومواقع العمل والإنتاج





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Work Minister D.C. Directorate Work Plans Training Job Opportunities Industrial And Investment Relations Support For Disadvantaged Groups Cooperation Digital Transformation Work Efficiency

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