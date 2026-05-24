World Cup 2026: The Final Curtain Call for a Golden Generation

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to take place in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, marks the culmination of a golden generation that has shaped the modern game over the past two decades. Players like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric, Neymar, Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah, Son Heung-min, Virgil van Dijk, and many others will be bidding farewell to the world stage, leaving an indelible mark on the sport. This event promises to be a poignant and memorable occasion, as the world pays tribute to these legends and the incredible careers they have left behind.

NEWS TEXT: ليونيل ميسي يدخل نادي المليارديرات رسميًا بثروة تتخطى المليار دولار، وتحديدًا بعد نهائيات كأس العالم 2026 في الولايات المتحدة والمكسيك وكندا، حيث يترقب العالم الوداع المونديالي لمجموعة من الأساطير المرتبطة بأمجاد منتخباتهم الوطنية.

وفي طليعة هؤلاء، يبرز الأرجنتيني ليونيل ميسي، الذي يدخل البطولة مدفوعاً بإنجاز قطر 2022، حيث يمتلك الرقم القياسي كأكثر لاعب مشاركة في تاريخ النهائيات بواقع 26 مباراة، مسجلاً 13 هدفاً وصانعاً لـ 8 أهداف أخرى. يطمح في ظهوره السادس لتعزيز إرثه كأحد أعظم من لمس الكرة في التاريخ.

كما يبرز القناص البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو، الذي يطمح لتحقيق إنجاز غير مسبوق بالتسجيل في 6 نسخ متتالية، بعدما انفرد برقم تاريخي كونه الوحيد الذي هز الشباك في 5 بطولات متتالية منذ ظهوره الأول في 2006. وسيكون نيمار دا سيلفا محور التطلعات في البرازيل لإنهاء صيام 'السيليساو' عن اللقب منذ 2002. وسيكون لوكا مودريتش محور التطلعات في كرواتيا لإنجاز تاريخي في نسختين متتاليتين. وسيكون محمد صلاح أيقونة الصمود المصري، حاملاً طموحات 'الفراعنة' في تجاوز دور المجموعات للمرة الأولى.

وسيكون سون هيونج مين، قائد كوريا الجنوبية، أحد أبرز الوجوه المرتقب وداعها في 2026. وسيكون فيرجيل فان دايك، المدافع الهولندي، يمثل صخرة الدفاع ل'الطواحين' في سعيهم الدائم لكسر عقدة المركز الثاني أو الفشل في الظفر باللقب بشكل عام، واعتلاء منصة التتويج العالمية لأول مرة في تاريخهم. وسيكون كل دقيقة يشاركون فيها بمثابة تكريم لمسيرات دولية حافلة بالعطاء والإنجازات الفريدة.

وسيكون هذا الحدث لحظة فارقة في تاريخ اللعبة، حيث ستودع الجماهير هؤلاء العمالقة الذين ألهموا الملايين، مما يجعل كل دقيقة يشاركون فيها بمثابة تكريم لمسيرات دولية حافلة بالعطاء والإنجازات الفريدة





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World Cup 2026 Golden Generation Lionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo Luka Modric Neymar Kevin De Bruyne Mohamed Salah Son Heung-Min Virgil Van Dijk

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