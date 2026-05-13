Washington and Seoul hold extensive defense talks on military and security issues, including shifts in wartime command and submarine cooperation

South Korea and the United States held extensive defense talks, discussing several sensitive military and security issues, including shifting wartime command and strengthening submarine cooperation. Defense officials from both sides discussed...

أجرت كوريا الجنوبية والولايات المتحدة الأمريكية مباحثات دفاعية موسعة تناولت ملفات عسكرية وأمنية حساسة، من بينها نقل السيطرة العملياتية في زمن الحرب، وتعزيز التعاون في مجال الغواصات النووية.

هذا وقد بحث وزير الدفاع الكوري الجنوبي آن جيو-بيك مع نظيره الأمريكي بيت هيغسيث سبل تعزيز التنسيق العسكري بين البلدين، في إطار الشراكة الدفاعية المستمرة بين الجانبين. وفي السياق نفسه، أفادت تقارير بأن سول أبلغت واشنطن بأنها تدرس إعادة النظر في مساهمتها ضمن المهمة الأمنية المرتبطة بـ مضيق هرمز، في ظل تصاعد التوترات الأمنية في المنطقة، خاصة بعد تعرض سفينة تابعة لشركة كورية جنوبية لهجوم أثناء عبورها المضيق.

كما تناولت المحادثات الهجوم على السفينة، حيث أوضحت سول أن التوقيت الحالي لا يسمح باتخاذ رد مباشر، مشيرة إلى أن القضية قيد التشاور مع الجانب الأمريكي ضمن تقييم شامل للوضع واتخاذ الإجراءات المناسبة. وتأتي هذه التطورات في إطار تنسيق مستمر بين سول وواشنطن لمتابعة الأوضاع الأمنية في الممرات البحرية الحيوية ذات الأهمية الاستراتيجية للبلدين. استراتيجية #التنسيق_العسكري #الشراكة_الدفاعية #إدارة_ترامب #تصاعد_التوترات_الأمنية #للمواجهات_المحربية #مناجم_المعادن #الحرب_الطاحن





ElBaladOfficial / 🏆 11. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States South Korea Defense Talks Military Cooperation Wartime Command Submarine Cooperation Sensitive Military And Security Issues Miyazaki (City)

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

خبير أمني: تل أبيب تسعى لإفشال المفاوضات بين واشنطن وطهران شركة مياه الشرب في دمنهور تقدم خدمة سيارات للعملاء اثناء الاعطال في المياهخبر في Arabic about a security expert statement that Tel Aviv is working to disrupt talks between Washington and Iran, and a company's announcement of mobile water service during a water outage. The report is intended to inform and entertain readers.

Read more »

Union European Council Meeting Discusses Key Issues Including Sanctions on Israeli Settlers, Support for Ukraine, and Developments in the Middle East and Maritime SecurityThe Union European Council meeting, chaired by Kaja Kallas, is expected to focus on several critical issues, including the imposition of sanctions on Israeli settlers. The meeting is also expected to discuss the situation of Ukrainian children who have been forcibly relocated to Russia, with the European Union aiming to strengthen international action on this matter. Additionally, the council is expected to address developments in the Middle East, maritime security in the Red Sea and the Strait of Hormuz, and the possibility of expanding the EU's mission to protect ships.

Read more »

French Official Discusses Key Topics of African-French SummitFrench official discusses key topics of the upcoming African-French summit, including the role of civil society, security and peace in Africa, and the activation of effective governance in the continent.

Read more »

Israel Military Operations in Gaza Area IntensifyThe Israeli military is intensifying its operations in the Gaza area, with large-scale engineering and military projects underway. The projects include the construction of new roads, the removal of large areas of land and vegetation, the establishment of military bases and fortifications, and the construction of defensive walls along the border areas. The Israeli military is also concerned about the possibility of a transition from 'defense' to 'broader military operations' due to the increasing strength of Hamas and the increasing number of violations of military positions.

Read more »

Washington conducts secret negotiations for new military bases in Greenland, US tells Israel: Israel sent Iron Dome systems to UAE during Iran warThe text discusses the secret negotiations between the US and Greenland for the establishment of new military bases, as well as the US informing Israel that Israel sent Iron Dome systems to the UAE during the Iran war. Additionally, the text mentions a shocking response from Iran and the reset of the relationship between Trump and the Arab League.

Read more »

Union European Official Warns of Russian Missile Tests, Calls for Increased Defense SpendingKay Calas, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, warned of the possibility of Russian missile tests in Europe before a meeting of defense ministers. She emphasized the need for increased defense spending amid tensions with Russia. Meanwhile, the Russian president invited his former teacher to a dinner at the Kremlin, and the winners of the Arab League's creativity award were announced.

Read more »