Zakhoek - CAF Confed Cup Final - New Challenge for Al Ahly

Football fans in Africa eagerly await the CAF Confed Cup final, which will feature Al Ahly and Zamalek, making it the tenth Arab-dominated final in the tournament's history. Mohammed Abu El-Ela, stating that the White Knights will face challenges and must strive to maintain a fair distribution of chances, also spoke about Tarek Abaza's insistence on including Shobour at the back for the Red Devils' defense against Al Ahly. Mohammed Salah predicts that Al Ahly will win a positive result from their side, and Fahmy Sadek raises the question of if Zamalek will win both the CAF Confederation and League titles? This first-leg clash takes place on Saturday, and will take place in the Ras El-Tin Stadium in Algeria, with both teams aiming for the historic continental title.

ترقب عشاق الكرة الافريقية مواجهة قوية تجمع بين الزمالك والاد بلندنها في نهائي بطولة كأس الكونفدرالية الافريقية، في لقاء يحمل طابعا عربيا وخالصا للمرة العاشرة في تاريخ البطولة.

محمد ابولا العلا: الزمالك يواجه صعوبات ويجب الحفاظ على تكافؤ الفرص. امير هشام: تورب اصر على مشاركة شوبير في حراسة مرمى الاهلي امام الزمالك. محمد صلاح: الزمالك قادر على العودة بنتيجة ايجابية من الجزائرية. فتحي سند يثير الجدل: هل يحصد الزمالك الكونفدرالية والدوري؟

وتقام مباراة الذهاب مساء اليوم السبت في الجزائر، وسط طموحات كبير من الفريقين لحصد اللقب القاري. سيطرة عربية على البطولة شهدت السنوات الاخيرة هيمنة واضحة لأندية شمال افريقيا على بطولة الكونفدرالية، خاصة أندية المغرب ومصر وتونس والجزائر، التي أصبحت الحاضر الاعظم في الادوار النهائية. تتصدر الأندية المغربية قائمة اكثر aparece في النهائي، بعدما سجلت 11 مشاركة، نجحت خلالها في حصد اللقب 8 مرات، بينها 4 بطولات جاءت على حساب فرق عربية.

كما حصلت الفرق الجزائرية في النهائي 4 مرات، حققت خلالها لقبا وحيدا عبر اتحاد العاصمة عام 2023 امام يانج افريكانز التنزاني. وفيما يخص الأندية المصرية، فقد شاركت في النهائي 4 مرات، ونجحت في الفوز بالبطولة 3 مرات، بواقع لقين للزمالك ولقب للأهلي، بينما جاءت خسارة بيراميدز امام نهضة بركان كالهزيمة الوحيدة للفرق المصرية في النهائي.

أبرز النهائيات العربية: بدأ ان aparace الدعم العربي في نهائي الكونفدرالية عام 2006 بين النجم الساحلي والجيش الملكي، ثم تواصل فارج الحضور العربي في عدة نسخ، أبرزها تتويج الصفاقسي مرتين متتالية، وفوز الفتح الرباطي والمغرب الفاسي باللقب. كما شهدت البطولة مواجهات قوية بين الأندية المغربية والمصرية، أبرزها تتويج الزمالك على حساب نهضة بركان في نسختي 2019 و2024، فيما حصد نهضة بركان لقب 2020 امام بيراميدز، وتوج الرجاء المغربي على حساب شبيبة القبائل في نهائي 2021.

مواجهة جديدة للزمالك تمثل نهائي هذا الموسم تحديا جديدا للزمالك، اذ تعد هذه المرة الاولى التي يخوض فيها الفريق الابيض نهائي الكونفدرالية امام فريق غير مغربي، بعدما كانت جميع نهائياته السابقة في البطولة امام اندية المغر





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