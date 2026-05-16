Zakhoor Al-Ahram News - Final of the CAF Confederation Cup

The upcoming match between Zamalek and Al-Ahly in the second leg of the final of the CAF Confederation Cup is attracting the attention of Zamalek fans. The match will take place at the Cairo International Stadium and will determine the African Cup winner.

تتجه أنظار جماهير الزمالك نحو المواجهة المرتقبة أمام اتحاد العاصمة في إياب نهائي بطولة كأس الكونفدرالية الإفريقية، وسط ترقب كبير للسيناريوهات المحتملة التي قد تحسم اللقب القاري في استاد القاهرة الدولي. 24 كاميرا.. 3 قنوات مجانية تنقل نهائي الكونفدرالية بين الزمالك واتحاد العاصمةالمجازفة مرفوضة..

كيف يعوض الزمالك الغيابات أمام اتحاد العاصمة في نهائي الكونفدرالية؟ الزمالك واتحاد العاصمة.. ماذا يحدث إذا فاز الأبيض 1-0؟ قرار صادم من الكاف بشأن مشجعي الزمالك قبل مواجهة اتحاد العاصمةالزمالك واتحاد العاصمة..

صمود جزائري أمام مصر في البطولات القاريةالكاف يفرض قبضة حديدية على نهائى الكونفدرالية.. تعليمات صارمة قبل مواجهة الزمالك واتحاد العاصمةتاريخ مواجهات الزمالك واتحاد العاصمة قبل مباراة نهائي الكونفدراليةفرج عامر: يارب مصر تكسب.. يارب الزمالك يكسبمينا ماهر يثير الجدل بشأن تشكيل الزمالك أمام إتحاد العاصمةحلم التتويج بالكونفدرالية.. موعد مباراة الزمالك واتحاد العاصمة والقنوات الناقل





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