Zamalek fans mourn after loss to Al-Ahly in CAF Cup final

The article discusses the disappointment and sadness felt by the fans of Egyptian club Zamalek after their team lost to Al-Ahly in the first leg of the CAF Cup final. The article also mentions the optimism expressed by some players and analysts regarding Zamalek's chances of winning the cup in the second leg.

خيم الحزن على جماهير نادي الزمالك عقب خسارة الفريق أمام اتحاد العاصمة بهدف دون رد في ذهاب نهائي بطولة كأس الكونفدرالية الأفريقية خلال المواجهة التي أقيمت على ملعب 5 يوليو بالجزائر إلا أن حالة من التفاؤل سيطرت على تصريحات نجوم الكرة المصرية والمحللين الرياضيين الذين أكدوا أن الفريق الأبيض ما زال قادرًا على قلب الطاولة في لقاء العودة بالقاهرة وحصد اللقب القاري.

وعقب صافرة النهاية انهالت رسائل الدعم والإشادة من نجوم الزمالك السابقين والإعلاميين الذين أجمعوا على أن الفريق قدم مباراة كبيرة من الناحية الفنية والتكتيكية وأن النتيجة لا تعكس ما جرى داخل الملعب خاصة مع الجدل التحكيمي الذي صاحب اللقاء وأبرزها ركلة الجزاء التي جاء منها هدف المباراة الوحيد





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Zamalek Al-Ahly CAF Cup Final Optimism Disappointment Loss Players Analysts Second Leg Chances Optimism Disappointment Loss Players Analysts Second Leg Chances

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